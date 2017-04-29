News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kylie Minogue 'very happy' being single
Kylie Minogue thinks she was 'deluded' while with ex

2016 was Roxy Jacenko's worst year

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Roxy Jacenko has opened up about the struggles of balancing her career and personal life, admitting her public relations firm Sweaty Betty PR suffered last year due to "my husband’s sentencing and my cancer".

'Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition' Exclusive Preview
1:17

'Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition' Exclusive Preview
Roxy Jacenko's $29K Valentine's Day present
0:39

Roxy Jacenko's $29K Valentine's Day present
Britney Spears' Lifetime Movie Trailer Shows Head-Shaving Meltdown & More
1:52

Britney Spears' Lifetime Movie Trailer Shows Head-Shaving Meltdown & More

Roxy Jacenko forces kids to do push-ups

Roxy Jacenko throws daughter Pixie lavish 6th birthday party
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her Marriage with Oprah
1:19

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her Marriage with Oprah
Pa. Man Allegedly Murdered a Woman on Halloween After She Declined His Marriage Proposal
0:38

Pa. Man Allegedly Murdered a Woman on Halloween After She Declined His Marriage Proposal
'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Exclusive Sneak Peek
1:16

'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Blake Lively Reveals Why She Loves Ryan Reynolds Only "Most Of The Time"
2:53

Blake Lively Reveals Why She Loves Ryan Reynolds Only "Most Of The Time"
Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Fans Create Theory Behind 4:44 Album Title Involving Solange
2:02

Beyonce & Jay-Z Fans Create Theory Behind 4:44 Album Title Involving Solange
Marriage Boot Camp exclusive clip

Marriage Boot Camp exclusive clip
Roxy Jacenko's year without Oliver
2:04

Roxy Jacenko's year without Oliver
 

Speaking at her In Conversation With Roxy Jacenko event at The Westin Sydney on Friday, the 36-year-old told an audience of hundreds: "'My business took a hit last year and that was off the back of all the drama surrounding me with my husband’s sentencing and my cancer".

"I wasn’t present, I mean I was there physically, but I wasn’t present. It could have gone bad," she added.

Roxy Jacenko has opened up about the struggles of balancing her career and personal life, admitting her public relations firm Sweaty Betty PR suffered last year due to "my husband’s sentencing and my cancer". Source: Mark Stanley

The businesswoman revealed some clients were hesitant to work with her, fearing she wouldn't be focused on the task ahead as she had several serious personal matters to deal with.

Since her husband Oliver was sent to prison eight months ago, PR maven Roxy has had to get to grips with life on her own.

From getting daughter Pixie, five, and two-year-old son Hunter to help her with tasks like doing up tricky dress zips, to spending quality time with her support network of friends, she has adapted to her new life.

Roxy has been on her own since husband Oliver was sent to prison last June, the Sydney-based PR queen continuing to run her business, while looking after her two young children. Source: Instagram

She has had her daughter Pixie, five, and son Hunter, two, helping her out during the past few months, whether it's in terms of taking photos for her or just giving her great company. Source: Instagram

During an interview with 60 Minutes last year, Roxy described her children as her "best friends".

After revealing her breast cancer diagnosis last June, she admitted she asked Pixie to feel the cancerous lump in her breast when she first discovered it at home.

During and following her radiation treatment, Roxy has also continued to have the support of her mother Doreen.

Her close pals, including some of her dedicated Sweaty Betty PR employees, have been right by her side through thick and thin. Source: Instagram

After revealing her breast cancer diagnosis last June, she admitted she asked Pixie to feel the cancerous lump in her breast when she first discovered it at home. Source: Instagram

And her close pals, including some of her dedicated Sweaty Betty PR employees, have been right by her side through thick and thin.

RELATED: Roxy shows off 10kg weight loss
RELATED: Roxy shows off smokin' hot bikini bod

From girlie getaways, to regular gym training sessions and glamorous work events, the former Celebrity Apprentice star has been adapting to the solo life.

Last June she was by husband Oliver Curtis' side when he was sentenced to jail for insider trading.

During and following her radiation treatment, Roxy has also continued to have the support of her mother Doreen. Source: Instagram

From girlie getaways, to regular gym training sessions and glamorous work events, the former Celebrity Apprentice star has been adapting to the solo life. Source: Instagram

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top