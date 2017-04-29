2016 was Roxy Jacenko's worst year

Roxy Jacenko has opened up about the struggles of balancing her career and personal life, admitting her public relations firm Sweaty Betty PR suffered last year due to "my husband’s sentencing and my cancer".

Speaking at her In Conversation With Roxy Jacenko event at The Westin Sydney on Friday, the 36-year-old told an audience of hundreds: "'My business took a hit last year and that was off the back of all the drama surrounding me with my husband’s sentencing and my cancer".

"I wasn’t present, I mean I was there physically, but I wasn’t present. It could have gone bad," she added.

The businesswoman revealed some clients were hesitant to work with her, fearing she wouldn't be focused on the task ahead as she had several serious personal matters to deal with.

Since her husband Oliver was sent to prison eight months ago, PR maven Roxy has had to get to grips with life on her own.

From getting daughter Pixie, five, and two-year-old son Hunter to help her with tasks like doing up tricky dress zips, to spending quality time with her support network of friends, she has adapted to her new life.

During an interview with 60 Minutes last year, Roxy described her children as her "best friends".

After revealing her breast cancer diagnosis last June, she admitted she asked Pixie to feel the cancerous lump in her breast when she first discovered it at home.

During and following her radiation treatment, Roxy has also continued to have the support of her mother Doreen.

And her close pals, including some of her dedicated Sweaty Betty PR employees, have been right by her side through thick and thin.

RELATED: Roxy shows off 10kg weight loss

RELATED: Roxy shows off smokin' hot bikini bod

From girlie getaways, to regular gym training sessions and glamorous work events, the former Celebrity Apprentice star has been adapting to the solo life.

Last June she was by husband Oliver Curtis' side when he was sentenced to jail for insider trading.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram