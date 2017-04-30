News

Amy and Tyson win MKR finale

Frances Kindon
Yahoo7 Be /

Siblings Amy and Tyson have taken out the winning title in a nail-biting My Kitchen Rules finale, defeating opponents Valerie and Courtney.

In an epic final to rival all MKR finals, the team did what they do best.

Tyson and Amy refused to play it safe, serving parmesan and truffle mousse with mushrooms, followed by pea and ham soup.

Amy and Tyson win the 2017 series of My Kitchen Rules. Source: Channel Seven

Tasked with serving a total of 100 dishes to the judges and eliminated contestants, they also prepared butter poached marron with Jerusalem artichoke and rhubarb, a main of veal, sweetbreads and marrow and finally after dinner mint.

Meanwhile mother and daughter duo Valerie and Courntey unleashed a five-course Indian-inspired menu, straight from the family cook book.

The team wowed with an entré of samosa crisp with chat, followed by salmon tikka skewers with coriander and pea soup.

It's not an MKR final without a few tears. Source: Channel Seven

Then came spiced Spanish mackerel with khichdi, followed by a main of pork vindaloo with turmeric cabbage and beetroot raita and pistachio kulfi for dessert.

With $250,000 on the table – as well as their reputations - both fought so valiantly that it was impossible to guess who would emerge victorious.

Both earned raves for their first course, but the tension really started to show during the third course when Valerie undercooked the mackerel, reducing Courtney to tears.

“Time is ticking down, I am so stressed, I don’t even think it’s going to make the plate,” she cried.

Courtney barely held it together. Source: Channel Seven

But it wasn’t the fish that proved to be an issue – it was their sauce, or lack of.

“I just think the balance is a little bit out for me. It’s gone a bit dry because the sauce has disappeared into the rice,” complained guest judge Guy Grossi.

Then it was time for the battle of the pea soups.

The most emotionally-charged pea soup you'll ever meet. Source: Channel Seven

Needless to say, when Pete hailed Valerie and Courtney’s offering “one of the best pea soups I’ve ever had,” Tyson couldn’t help but dish out a healthy serving of side-eye.

Don't cut yourself on that edge, Tyson. Source: Channel Seven.

And his inner Angry Angry Man threatened to resurface when his food processor stopped working whilst prepping the main course, leaving him feeling like they’d well and truly dropped the ball.

RELATED: Drama for MKR's Tyson and Amy in sudden death cook-off

“Looking at the dish, it was what we wanted, but it was too stressful, we left the plating too late, we were rushed. Not how we want to serve up a grand final dish,” he stressed.

But his fears were soon allayed when Karen Martini hailed their main the “best dish for me, hands down, in 8 years.”

