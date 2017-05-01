News

Is Ben Affleck back with the nanny?

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be

With his marriage officially over, Ben Affleck is reportedly headed for a reunion with the family's former nanny Christine Ouzounian.

Ben was linked to Christine prior to his 2015 split with estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

Its been speculated that Christine is 'stalking' Ben. Source: Getty

And although Christine is now engaged to Christoph Albury, an insider tells NW magazine, "She's hell-bent on rekindling their romance."

"She's going to places where Ben hangs out in hopes of running into him." the source admitted.

But the source claims Christine is only missing the luxe lifestyle and not Argo actor Ben!

The insider also revealed she's only wanting Ben back for the luxe lifestyle. Source: Backgrid

"Christine got the taste of...private jets to Vegas, suites at five-star hotels...she just loves money and the attention, she doesn't love Ben," the insider revealed.

It comes after TMZ reported that the 44-year-old actor had moved out of the family guesthouse and hit the dating scene.

It's said to be Hollywood's most amicable split. Source: Getty

The outlet reported that a source had confirmed Ben was in a new relationship, but that it wasn't "serious".

It seems Ben really is enjoying the single life again!

