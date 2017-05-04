News

All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

Bachelor star Stacey strips down

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

She's rumoured to star in the next series of The Bachelor, and if that's the case, Stacey Simpson will certainly know how to impress Matty J.

The blonde bombshell has had plenty of experience in front of the camera, as photos have emerged of her modelling in some skimpy swimwear.

Stacey is seen posing up a storm in a revealing white one-piece, which shows off her curves in all of the right places.

She's rumoured to star in the next series of The Bachelor, and if that's the case, Stacey Simpson will certainly know how to impress Matty J. Source: Mega

And her modelling experience extends beyond the odd shoot here and there, as she was a finalist in the Maxim’s Swimwear Model of the year awards back in 2015.

This year's eligible hunk on The Bachelor is Matty J, who finished as a runner-up on The Bachelorette in 2016 when Georgia Love chose Lee Elliott over him.

The 29-year-old recently told OK magazine that he’s totally up for proposing in the finale.

The blonde bombshell has had plenty of experience in front of the camera, as photos have emerged of her modelling in some skimpy swimwear. Source: Mega

Stacey is seen posing up a storm in a revealing white one-piece, which shows off her curves in all of the right places. Source: Mega

Her modelling experience extends beyond the odd shoot here and there, as she was a finalist in the Maxim’s Swimwear Model of the year awards back in 2015. Source: Mega

“Normally you’d need more time, but when you know, you know,” he told the publication before filming kicked off.

“I’d like a casual wedding,” he added. “Ideally spring, outside.”

The Bachelor is set to hit Australian screens later this year.

She has also come first in the Miss V8 Supercars competition in the past. Source: Mega

Only time will tell if Stacey is the one for the Bachelor! Source: Mega

Matty J is this year's Bachelor star. Source: Channel Ten

