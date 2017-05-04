Bachelor star Stacey strips down

She's rumoured to star in the next series of The Bachelor, and if that's the case, Stacey Simpson will certainly know how to impress Matty J.

The blonde bombshell has had plenty of experience in front of the camera, as photos have emerged of her modelling in some skimpy swimwear.

Stacey is seen posing up a storm in a revealing white one-piece, which shows off her curves in all of the right places.

And her modelling experience extends beyond the odd shoot here and there, as she was a finalist in the Maxim’s Swimwear Model of the year awards back in 2015.

This year's eligible hunk on The Bachelor is Matty J, who finished as a runner-up on The Bachelorette in 2016 when Georgia Love chose Lee Elliott over him.

The 29-year-old recently told OK magazine that he’s totally up for proposing in the finale.

“Normally you’d need more time, but when you know, you know,” he told the publication before filming kicked off.

“I’d like a casual wedding,” he added. “Ideally spring, outside.”

The Bachelor is set to hit Australian screens later this year.

