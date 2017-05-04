Tracy Grimshaw makes wrong Royal announcement

After hours of speculation in the lead up to the big Royal announcement, A Current Affair's coverage of Prince Philip's retirement took an awkward turn in a split second when host Tracy Grimshaw delivered the wrong news.

The 56-year-old Channel Nine television personality told eager viewers that she's received "confirmation" that Queen Elizabeth II was stepping down from public duty.

"Ok Michael I am hearing that there is a Royal announcement, there has been an announcement that the Queen is stepping down from public life and that is very significant," she began, during a live cross to the network's foreign correspondent on the ground outside Buckingham Palace.

"Somebody's in my ear. Have we got confirmation of that or is that speculation?" she said, pausing for a moment before telling viewers with conviction, "We've got confirmation".

"I think it's Prince Philip," reporter Michael clarified as he checked his phone.

Realising the error, Tracy then said: "Prince Philip is stepping down?".

"Yes, I'm reading that now. There are reports here, I understand that Prince Philip is stepping down from Royal duties."

On Thursday morning it was confirmed that 95-year-oldDuke of Edinburgh will be stepping away from public engagements.

The Queen will continue to carry out her full program of engagements, Buckingham Palace says.

A statement from the Royal Communications read: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year.

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen.

An announcement regarding The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/SF1bgo68Un pic.twitter.com/TO9mR70xTk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2017

“Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

“The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of 780 organisations which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

“Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."

