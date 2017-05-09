Richard Simmons 'plans to sue for defamation and privacy invasion'

American fitness guru Richard Simmons is reportedly taking legal action to protect his privacy, following the speculation surrounding his disappearance from the public eye since 2014.

According to People, the 68-year-old's lawyers have filed "a multi-complaint lawsuit against Radar Online, National Enquirer and parent company American Media alleging stories published about the media personality were done so 'in a hurtful campaign of defamations and privacy invasions'".

Meanwhile E! Online reports it has cited court documents in which Richard's legal team takes aim at reports that suggested the star was transitioning, the stories making claims of "breast implants, hormone treatments and consultations on medical castration".

Be has reached out to Richard's representatives for comment.

Last month Richard broke his silence following the speculation surrounding his disappearance from the public eye since 2014.

“Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes, you will never know how much it means to me., he shared to his Facebook, after being hospitalised for "severe indigestion".

After almost three years since speaking directly to the public he continued his statement saying, "Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

He added: "This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are."

Richard made headlines back in 2014 when he failed to show up to teach his fitness class.

People started to create theories that sounded more like Hollywood blockbusters, and rumours circulated, some being he was unwell or undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

RELATED: Anti Vaxxers you haven't done your research

RELATED: Richard Simmons hospitalised after strange behaviour

Since then, those speculations were put to bed, when Richards' brother Lenny spoke out about his brother's disappearance.

“I talked to him on Sunday, he was doing great. He was asking about our renovations to our home. And we had just gone to see the Broadway musical, Beautiful,” Lenny recently said to Entertainment Tonight.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram