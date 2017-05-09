Kyle Sandilands weighs in on George Calombaris' footy fight

Australian shock jock Kyle Sandilands has defended celebrity chef George Calombaris after a video surfaced online of the MasterChef judge appearing to shove a man after a heated exchange at the A-League soccer final in Sydney.

Taking to the airwaves on his KIIS FM breakfast radio show on Tuesday, 45-year-old Kyle said George's behaviour was completely justified.

"Why is it that only people who are famous aren’t allowed to belt people in the mouth?" he asked his co-host Jackie O.

"Good on you George!" he also added.

Meanwhile Jackie seemed to agree with Kyle, saying she believes the other man involved in the altercation had been riling the celebrity judge up.

"The guy [George] has a right to go up to him and say, 'that’s not cool' because I think a lot of the time they get rowdy... I think he was clearly trying to push his buttons," she said.

Police have confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that they are looking into the altercation that occurred at Allianz Stadium on Sunday night.

A spokeswoman told the publication that police had spoken to two men as they investigated “an incident in which a 19-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 38-year-old man after a football game”.

The footage showed George, 38, approaching a group of jeering soccer fans who were calling him a “dodgy b------d” and telling him to “pay his staff”, in reference to his alleged underpaying of his restaurants’ workers by around $2.6 million in wages.

But in a statement given to the Daily Telegraph, the MasterChef judge claims they were also making hurtful comments about his family.

“I am really disappointed with what occurred last night,” he told the publication. “I was genuinely shocked when post-match football banter turned into personal abuse about my family. I regret the way in which I reacted, I am disappointed that I let it get to me, and I sincerely apologise for offending anyone.

“While I am not proud of my reaction to the situation, I was offended by a spectator yelling out abusive and derogatory comments about my family,” he continued. “I have spoken to Melbourne Victory FC and Football Federation Australia today to report the situation and I’m truly sorry that this has happened.”

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old man who was pushed by the chef appeared on A Current Affair last night to defend himself as well, saying he didn’t insult George’s family.

"I was just like everyone else, was yelling 'pay your staff', and I think the crowd was just getting on his nerves a bit," the teenager told the program. "He was yelling at me, 'come on the field, come on the field'. I'm not an idiot, I'm not going to go on the field.

"He came over, because I didn't come on the field. You can see on the video, I start to move back and then I just got hit in the stomach. I couldn't believe it really."

The man, who didn’t want to be identified, added: "He's a celebrity, he's a role model, he shouldn't be doing it. He's been given a media pass to be on the field and he's abused that privilege, that's for sure."

