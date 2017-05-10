News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

Katy Perry wants to date Kristen Stewart

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Katy Perry hasn’t been the luckiest in love over the years with a string of romances including her failed marriage to Russell Brand and her on-off relationship with John Mayer.

EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
3:04

EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
Kylie Jenner Low Key SHADES Tristan Thompson In Khloe Video, Kendall Jenner&rsquo;s NEW Show! | DR
8:40

Kylie Jenner Low Key SHADES Tristan Thompson In Khloe Video, Kendall Jenner’s NEW Show! | DR
Justin Bieber & NEW Girl Take Private Jet To Coachella 2018
1:24

Justin Bieber & NEW Girl Take Private Jet To Coachella 2018
Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
1:05

Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
Justin Bieber Jetting To Coachella With ANOTHER Mystery Girl! Who Is She?!
2:32

Justin Bieber Jetting To Coachella With ANOTHER Mystery Girl! Who Is She?!
Justin Bieber SPEAKS OUT Against Logan Paul? Selena Gomez FLIRTS W/ Jen Aniston’
15:06

Justin Bieber SPEAKS OUT Against Logan Paul? Selena Gomez FLIRTS W/ Jen Aniston’
Selena Gomez REVEALS When New Music Is Coming
1:48

Selena Gomez REVEALS When New Music Is Coming
This Oscars 2018 dress is a 'wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen'
1:07

This Oscars 2018 dress is a 'wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen'
Selena Gomez Posts ADORABLE Message for Justin Bieber's 24th Birthday
2:07

Selena Gomez Posts ADORABLE Message for Justin Bieber's 24th Birthday
Selena Gomez Wishes Justin Bieber Happy Birthday But Where Is She? | Hollywoodlife
2:01

Selena Gomez Wishes Justin Bieber Happy Birthday But Where Is She? | Hollywoodlife
Selena Gomez Goes PUBLIC With Love For Justin Bieber; Wishes Him A Happy Birthday In Sweet Message!
2:02

Selena Gomez Goes PUBLIC With Love For Justin Bieber; Wishes Him A Happy Birthday In Sweet Message!
Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
1:55

Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
 

Now, it seems like she’s ready to bounce back from her most recent break-up from Orlando Bloom with Twilight star Kristen Stewart, NW reported.

The singer was previously married to Russell Brand (left) and had a two-year relationship with John Mayer (right). Source: Getty

“She’s never ruled out having a relationship with a woman. She thinks dating a woman would be easier somehow,” a source told the publication.

Katy is allegedly "crushing hard" on the actress. Source: Getty

Katy is allegedly “crushing hard” on K-Stew and finds the actress “the perfect mixture of tomboy and vixen”.

The source continued: “And Kristen’s so out and proud of her sexuality and who she is these days, which is something Katy really admires.”

Ironically, fans thought Katy was gunning for Robert Pattinson way back when the two leads were an item.

Kristen and Rob dated for five years. Source: Getty

The singer may have some hoops to jump through as Kristen is not currently on the market. She has been dating model Stella Maxwell since December last year.

K-Stew has been dating model Stella Maxwell since December 2016. Source: Getty

RELATED: Inside Katy Perry's $25 million
RELATED: Is Kristen Stewart turning into Biebs?

However, NW is reporting that the relationship is on its last legs due to Stella’s insecurities and many on-going arguments.

Maybe K-Stew is the ‘dark horse’ Katy has been waiting for.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top