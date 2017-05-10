Katy Perry wants to date Kristen Stewart

Katy Perry hasn’t been the luckiest in love over the years with a string of romances including her failed marriage to Russell Brand and her on-off relationship with John Mayer.

Now, it seems like she’s ready to bounce back from her most recent break-up from Orlando Bloom with Twilight star Kristen Stewart, NW reported.

“She’s never ruled out having a relationship with a woman. She thinks dating a woman would be easier somehow,” a source told the publication.

Katy is allegedly “crushing hard” on K-Stew and finds the actress “the perfect mixture of tomboy and vixen”.

The source continued: “And Kristen’s so out and proud of her sexuality and who she is these days, which is something Katy really admires.”

Ironically, fans thought Katy was gunning for Robert Pattinson way back when the two leads were an item.

The singer may have some hoops to jump through as Kristen is not currently on the market. She has been dating model Stella Maxwell since December last year.

However, NW is reporting that the relationship is on its last legs due to Stella’s insecurities and many on-going arguments.

Maybe K-Stew is the ‘dark horse’ Katy has been waiting for.

