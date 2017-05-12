Elsa Pataky hits back at split rumours

News

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

They’re one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, but that doesn’t stop constant speculation about the state of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s marriage.

And now Elsa, 40, has taken to social media to assure fans that her marriage is fine.

The couple have been married for almost seven years. Source: Instagram

Posting an intense image of her 33-year-old husband in his role as a Tag Heuer ambassador, emblazoned with the hashtag #DontCrackUnderPressure, the mum of three added the caption: “Don't worry love, I would be mad too if some magazines keep trying to keep us apart.”

Elsa took to social media to defend her marriage. Source: Instagram

She added a laughing face emoji and the hashtags #dontcrackunderpressure #seeyoutomorrow #loveyou for good measure!

The post comes in the wake of photographs emerging of the pair looking tense at a recent family outing in Byron Bay.

The pair were pictured looking tense recently. Source: Media Mode

An insider told NW magazine last week that the Spanish actress is sick of playing second fiddle to her superstar husband.

Chris has shown his support of his wife's career. Source: Instagram

"Elsa is a huge star in Spain, so it's a bit insulting for her to now be known as just Mrs Chris Hemsworth."

Elsa was recently in Madrid launching a shoe line. Source: Getty

Elsa previously admitted in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald that "there's lots of things that I love about him [Chris] and there are some things that I don't. It's the same with him [about me].

“We have our things that bother each other, but most of the things we love about each other, so that is why we are together.”

The photogenic pair met in 2010 and got hitched in December that same year.

