Elsa Pataky hits back at split rumours

They’re one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, but that doesn’t stop constant speculation about the state of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s marriage.

And now Elsa, 40, has taken to social media to assure fans that her marriage is fine.

Posting an intense image of her 33-year-old husband in his role as a Tag Heuer ambassador, emblazoned with the hashtag #DontCrackUnderPressure, the mum of three added the caption: “Don't worry love, I would be mad too if some magazines keep trying to keep us apart.”

She added a laughing face emoji and the hashtags #dontcrackunderpressure #seeyoutomorrow #loveyou for good measure!

The post comes in the wake of photographs emerging of the pair looking tense at a recent family outing in Byron Bay.

An insider told NW magazine last week that the Spanish actress is sick of playing second fiddle to her superstar husband.

"Elsa is a huge star in Spain, so it's a bit insulting for her to now be known as just Mrs Chris Hemsworth."

Elsa previously admitted in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald that "there's lots of things that I love about him [Chris] and there are some things that I don't. It's the same with him [about me].

“We have our things that bother each other, but most of the things we love about each other, so that is why we are together.”

The photogenic pair met in 2010 and got hitched in December that same year.

