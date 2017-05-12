Georgia Love opens up about dealing with mum's death

Georgia Love's mother passed away last year from pancreatic cancer a day after the Bachelorette finale, following a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Georgia Love opens up about struggles after loss of mum

Now Georgia, 28, has opened up in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, revealing that the death of her mother put a strain on her new romance.

"It's made our relationship really hard," she reveals in the interview. "There’s no point denying that and it would be fake to say otherwise."

While the tragic loss put the couple's relationship to the test straight away, Georgia says her boyfriend is nothing but "incredible."

"He's the one who has to cop it when I'm having a bad day. He's the one who's there as I break down," she said.

T"He was there every step of the way. Nothing will ever take that away. That's something that makes me even more in love with him. In so many ways it brought us very close."

Georgia was able to introduce her mother to her chosen Bachelorette winner Lee shortly before her death.

And with Mother's Day around the corner it's no doubt something that will be another hurdle for the young journalist.

Georgia who calls herself a "mummy’s girl through-and-through” — says her first Mother’s Day without Belinda will be tough.

"The thought of Mother’s Day is just a bit too much to fathom," she said.

