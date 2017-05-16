News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know
Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know

RHONJ star 'bound and beaten' in home invasion

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend Dave Cantin were brutally beaten during a home robbery last weekend.

Naughty Pandas Wrestle Each Other
0:51

Naughty Pandas Wrestle Each Other
Khloe Kardashian SICK of Kris Jenner! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Relationship SAVED By This! | DR
8:44

Khloe Kardashian SICK of Kris Jenner! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Relationship SAVED By This! | DR
Baby Squirrel With Broken Arm is Recovering and as Cute as Ever
1:00

Baby Squirrel With Broken Arm is Recovering and as Cute as Ever
Little Girl Caught Sneakily Eating Chips
0:28

Little Girl Caught Sneakily Eating Chips
Guy Surprises Twin Sister on 75th Birthday
0:45

Guy Surprises Twin Sister on 75th Birthday
Snowboarder Tries to Jump Through Ring of Fire
0:34

Snowboarder Tries to Jump Through Ring of Fire
Cat Showers Baby With Affection
0:58

Cat Showers Baby With Affection
Bella Hadid And The LOOSE PANTS Craze, Camila Cabello Rocks Paper Boy Hats | Trending Topics
9:06

Bella Hadid And The LOOSE PANTS Craze, Camila Cabello Rocks Paper Boy Hats | Trending Topics
Gigi Hadid Moves On With Bad Boy Lewis Hamilton!:Is He already Cheating On Her?
2:16

Gigi Hadid Moves On With Bad Boy Lewis Hamilton!:Is He already Cheating On Her?
New Couple Alert: Hailee Steinfeld And Niall Horan Are OFFICIAL!
2:11

New Couple Alert: Hailee Steinfeld And Niall Horan Are OFFICIAL!
This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film&rsquo;s 6-year-old lead actress
1:35

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
 

The reality star, 45, and the millionaire businessman, 37, attended Teresa Giudice's daughter's first Holy Communion on Saturday night, with Dina posting a snap of the event to her Instagram.

The couple were faced with two robbers running towards when the couple opened their front door. Source: Getty

She captioned the pic, "Celebrating my Audriana's 1st communion".

They returned home after Teresa's daughter's Communion. Source: Instagram

After returning home at around 11pm from the family affair, Page Six reports that the couple opened their front door and were shocked to come upon two masked thieves who rushed towards them.

According to the outlet, Dave was hit several times with a baseball bat by one of the individuals, with Dina punched multiple times by the other assailant.

Manzo was on several seasons of the Housewives franchise and also had another show on HGTV. Source: Instagram

The couple were reportedly bound together while the thieves rummaged through their home, snagging cash and jewellery before fleeing, police told the publication.

The couple eventually managed to free themselves and called their local police department.

They were taken to hospital for their facial injuries and soon released, with Dave suffering a broken nose.

We hope the couple have a speedy recovery. Source: Instagram

"Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery. No one should ever have to go through what they did,” their lawyer Andrew Brettler said in a statement.

He continued, "They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone’s concern and well wishes.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top