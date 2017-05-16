RHONJ star 'bound and beaten' in home invasion

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend Dave Cantin were brutally beaten during a home robbery last weekend.

The reality star, 45, and the millionaire businessman, 37, attended Teresa Giudice's daughter's first Holy Communion on Saturday night, with Dina posting a snap of the event to her Instagram.

She captioned the pic, "Celebrating my Audriana's 1st communion".

After returning home at around 11pm from the family affair, Page Six reports that the couple opened their front door and were shocked to come upon two masked thieves who rushed towards them.

According to the outlet, Dave was hit several times with a baseball bat by one of the individuals, with Dina punched multiple times by the other assailant.

The couple were reportedly bound together while the thieves rummaged through their home, snagging cash and jewellery before fleeing, police told the publication.

The couple eventually managed to free themselves and called their local police department.

They were taken to hospital for their facial injuries and soon released, with Dave suffering a broken nose.

"Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery. No one should ever have to go through what they did,” their lawyer Andrew Brettler said in a statement.

He continued, "They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone’s concern and well wishes.”

