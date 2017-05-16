Brad insists he's 'not suicidal' after split

Brad Pitt may have given a tell-all interview to GQ Style, but he’s not done pouring out his heart.

The 53-year-old star has opened up in another chat, this time with the Associated Press.

Although the actor is promoting his Netflix movie War Machine, the conversation inevitably turned to his split from Angelina Jolie, 41.

After his shock admission in a GQ Style cover story that he has had a decades-long substance abuse problem, the star was quick to assure AP that he’s doing well.

“I'm not suicidal or something,” Brad said. “There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life.”

The star stands by his honest approach to his struggles, telling the outlet: "I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide.

“We're human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we're not talking about it, then we're not getting better."

Brad added that he’s been busy “keeping the ship afloat” as the exes attempt to figure out “the new configuration of our family."

”Kids are everything. Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway.”

The latest interview comes in the wake of the shock GQ feature, which saw him confessing that his split from Ange was “self-inflicted”.

“This period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures,” he said in the interview.

“I am those things I don't like. That is a part of me…I am those mistakes. I hit the lottery, and I still would waste my time on those hollow pursuits.”

The couple split in September 2016 after 11 years together.

