News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kylie Minogue 'very happy' being single
Kylie Minogue thinks she was 'deluded' while with ex

Brad insists he's 'not suicidal' after split

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Brad Pitt may have given a tell-all interview to GQ Style, but he’s not done pouring out his heart.

The Fumble Recreates JR Smith's Soup-Throwing Scandal!! -The Huddle
6:41

The Fumble Recreates JR Smith's Soup-Throwing Scandal!! -The Huddle
WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
1:45

WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
Kevin Smith Struggles to Hold Back Tears as He Talks About the Heart Attack That Almost Killed Him
1:56

Kevin Smith Struggles to Hold Back Tears as He Talks About the Heart Attack That Almost Killed Him
Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
2:11

Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
They Called Me The Purple People Eater: BORN DIFFERENT
6:33

They Called Me The Purple People Eater: BORN DIFFERENT
2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
0:33

2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
Moose Wrestles a Tire Swing in Spokane, Washington
0:55

Moose Wrestles a Tire Swing in Spokane, Washington
Sprousehart vs. Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn: Hottest New Celeb Couple of 2017
3:08

Sprousehart vs. Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn: Hottest New Celeb Couple of 2017
Will Smith In Talks To Play Genie In Aladdin Live-Action Film
1:55

Will Smith In Talks To Play Genie In Aladdin Live-Action Film
8 Things You Didn't Know About Sam Smith
4:50

8 Things You Didn't Know About Sam Smith
Sam Smith Stays True To The 'Bond' Theme
0:46

Sam Smith Stays True To The 'Bond' Theme
Dad Battling Cancer Shares Amazing Update With Kids

Dad Battling Cancer Shares Amazing Update With Kids
 

The 53-year-old star has opened up in another chat, this time with the Associated Press.

Brad has given another tell-all interview. Source: Getty

Although the actor is promoting his Netflix movie War Machine, the conversation inevitably turned to his split from Angelina Jolie, 41.

After his shock admission in a GQ Style cover story that he has had a decades-long substance abuse problem, the star was quick to assure AP that he’s doing well.

Brad has been spotted looking gaunt and sad in recent months. Source: Coleman-Rayner

“I'm not suicidal or something,” Brad said. “There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life.”

The star stands by his honest approach to his struggles, telling the outlet: "I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide.

The star has been frequently visiting an art studio since his split, where he's been working on a sculpture. Source: Coleman-Rayner

“We're human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we're not talking about it, then we're not getting better."

Brad added that he’s been busy “keeping the ship afloat” as the exes attempt to figure out “the new configuration of our family."

Brad says he and Ange are working together to work out custody arrangements for their six kids. Source: Getty

”Kids are everything. Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway.”

The latest interview comes in the wake of the shock GQ feature, which saw him confessing that his split from Ange was “self-inflicted”.

Brad says he 'hit the lottery' with Ange and the kids. Source: Getty

“This period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures,” he said in the interview.

RELATED: Is this the art Brad’s been working on?
RELATED: Brad: my drinking ripped family apart

“I am those things I don't like. That is a part of me…I am those mistakes. I hit the lottery, and I still would waste my time on those hollow pursuits.”

The couple split in September 2016 after 11 years together.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top