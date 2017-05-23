Brad Pitt bounces back

Brad Pitt is looking happier and healthier as he starts to come back into the spotlight following a difficult few months.

The 53-year-old actor, who split from Angelina Jolie last year, was looking better than he has recently, as he promoted his new film War Machine in Japan earlier this week.

Having stepped out previously in baggy clothes, Brad was back to his dashing best at the event, wearing fitted chinos and an olive green shirt with a black jacket.

The father-of-six smiled and waved at fans as he spoke about the upcoming Netflix flick in which he plays a confident war general who leads his army into Afghanistan.

It's been a turbulent time for the Allied star who is said to be still recovering following his shock divorce from Ange, and who was dealt a double blow with the loss of two close friends, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell and Paramount exec Brad Grey.

Brad's shift back into the limelight comes after he made a special appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week.

The star was was on hand to discuss the meaning of life with the talk show host, during a special segment called Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars.

In his first late night talk show appearance in months, Brad joined Stephen on a picnic rug to gaze into the stars during the sketch, where the pair wondered about the universe, afterlife and time travel, as well as managing to take a dig at President Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer and managing a sneaky plug for War Machine.

Giving each other affectionate nicknames, Stephen asked the star whether he believes in the afterlife, to which a deep-thinking Brad admits he's unsure but he "definitely believes in death after life".

Taking a dig at the Trump administration, the Late Show host says he sees "an endless void. No answers. No meaning. No way to construct coherence from the swirling chaos" when Brad asks what he sees in the clouds above, before confessing that the formation resembles Sean Spicer.

Showing off his good sense of humour, Brad even joked that infinity can be described as "one less than the number of Oceans sequels we'll be making" before losing it and laughing when Stephen refers to him as "Brad-Amir Pitt-In".

In a not so subtle plug for his upcoming movie, the father-of-six asks Stephen whether he would rather time travel to the past or the future, to which he replies he would want to go "next Friday" so he can "watching your new movie War Machine on Netflix".

