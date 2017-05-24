News

Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Davina removes tattoo after MAFS fails her

Rusty denies Terri romance

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

They're the centre of persistent romance rumours, but now Russell Crowe has denied he and Terri Irwin are anything more than just friends.

The 53-year-old actor told KIIS FM's Hughesy and Kate that while Terri is one of the "greatest women in life", there's no truth to the constant tabloid magazine speculation that they're denying a romance.

Despite being close friends, Rusty has denied he and Terri are dating. Source: Getty

"That's an example of the magazines creating their own industry out of their own imagination," Rusty told the radio duo.

"The reality break is though that I was great friends with Steve and his wife and his kids are really important to me, they're beautiful people. Terri is one of the greatest women I have ever met in my life, without there being any implications of intimacy.

"You know I do love Terri Irwin and her kids and I love how she has kept the memory of Steve alive and the work that the two of them had begun, she's an absolute champion, but we're not in a relationship."

The actor is close friends with all the Irwin's, including Bindi. Source: Getty

Rusty plays Dr. Henry Jekyll in the latest reboot of The Mummy. Source: Getty

The Mummy star added that while the mag stories amuse him and Terri, they're actually doing them a " great service" by always putting the pair on the cover.

"You know what it does? It gets us on the phone every now and then, which is a great service. We talk and laugh and she catches me up on stuff and I catch her up on stuff so in a funny way magazines with their bull**** are doing us a service because they're reminding us to stay in touch."

Be caught up with Rusty earlier this week at the premiere of his latest flick, where he opened up about working with long-time friend Tom Cruise on the latest reboot of The Mummy, saying that while the pair had spent over two decades wanting to work together, it was finding the right project that took time.

RELATED: Rusty on his 'split personality'
RELATED: Tom Cruise on exploring his dark side

Rusty and Tom finally got the chance to work together! Source: Getty

"It was fantastic, it's funny because one of the first things we talked about when we met in '92 was 'What should we do together?' and a few things came up over the years but they never really landed and this is a very different take on what that could be," he said at Monday's event.

"I wasn't really interested in a black-and-white-good-guy-bad-guy kind of thing but we did discuss a more of a Butch and Sundance kind of connection at one point," he joked.

"With this it's just a lot less obvious than that, you don't really know where the good or where the evil lies in this particular tale."

