Stars pay tribute to Roger Moore

Roger Moore, the 89-year-old actor most famous for playing James Bond seven times, passed away yesterday.

The British-born star died at home in Switzerland after a “short but brave battle with cancer”, his family revealed.

Now the Hollywood tributes are rolling in from stars who worked with and admired the late actor.

Fellow former Bond Pierce Brosnan took to Facebook to express his grief.

“Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning,” he wrote.

“You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.. .you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP”

Other celebs took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor.

I am devastated today at loosing one of my oldest and closest friends ROGER MOORE, my world will never be the same again. — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) May 23, 2017

Oh no.

As if today wasn't already sad enough.

RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89.

A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 23, 2017

Thank you @sirrogermoore Every time you appeared on screen from childhood to adulthood you never failed to bring a smile to my face. pic.twitter.com/ctbqF77fFR — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) May 23, 2017

Aussie actor Russell Crowe used the opportunity to reminisce about his childhood.

Roger Moore , loved him — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017

At 10 I used to try to dress like Simon Templar .

My mother worked part time at the Indonesian embassy.

Added intrigue to my persona . — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017

Roger is survived by wife Kristina Tholstrup and three children.

