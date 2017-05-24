News

Stars pay tribute to Roger Moore

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Roger Moore, the 89-year-old actor most famous for playing James Bond seven times, passed away yesterday.

The British-born star died at home in Switzerland after a “short but brave battle with cancer”, his family revealed.

Roger played James Bond seven times. Source: Supplied

Now the Hollywood tributes are rolling in from stars who worked with and admired the late actor.

Fellow former Bond Pierce Brosnan took to Facebook to express his grief.

Roger as Bond in 1974's The Man With the Golden Gun. Source: Supplied

“Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning,” he wrote.

“You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.. .you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP”

With wife Kristina in 2009. Source: Getty

Other celebs took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor.











Aussie actor Russell Crowe used the opportunity to reminisce about his childhood.

Roger played Simon Templar in hit TV show The Saint from 1962-1969. Source: ITV





Roger is survived by wife Kristina Tholstrup and three children.

