Katy is ready for 'BS' Taylor feud to be over

It's one of the most talked-about feuds in the music industry, and now Katy Perry has opened up on the "Bad Blood" between her and Taylor Swift.

Appearing in James Corden's latest Carpool Karaoke segment, 32-year-old Katy confirms the drama all started after some backup dancers jumped ship, adding that she's tried to make the peace but Tay won't have a bar of it.

"There’s a situation... Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it," Katy tells James.

"It’s about backing dancers. It’s so crazy!

"OK, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. I’m not on a record cycle, and get the work, and she’s great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle in about a year, so be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.'

"So that year came up, right? And I texted all of them—because I’m very close with them—and I said, ‘Look, just FYI: I’m about to start, I want to put the word out there.’ And they said, ‘All right, we’re going to talk to management about it.’ And they did. And they got fired," Katy reveals.

Explaining she tried to speak to Taylor about it, Katy tells James: "And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me.

“I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble,” she adds.

“It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!"

It looks like Katy's ready to put this feud to bed once and for all, but the "Teenage Dream" hitmaker says she won't be making the first move this time.

"What I want to say is that I’m ready for that BS to be done," she says during the segment.

"Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there’s going to be a reaction, and trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma, right? I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bulls**t, women together will heal the world."

Well said, sister!

