Tom makes rare mention of Suri

Tom Cruise has made a rare mention about the future of his daughter Suri, revealing "you never know" whether she'll want to follow in his footsteps when it comes to acting.

The 54-year-old, who was in Australia this week for the premiere and a whirlwind promotional tour of his new film The Mummy, opened up about his 11-year-old daughter, a topic usually off-limits during interviews.

"You never know, you never know," Tom told the Sydney Morning Herald when asked whether Suri, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, was tempted to star in films like her famous parents.

While it might be some time before we see Suri's name on movie credits, Tom admitted that he always wanted to make movies, even from a young age.

"For me, I just love making movies. I have been doing it my whole life... it's just what I do," he also told the publication.

Following their 2012 split, Katie has primary physical custody of their daughter.

Last year Us Weekly reported Tom flew Suri over to the UK so he was able to spend time and celebrate his birthday with her.

RELATED: Tom Cruise on exploring his dark side

RELATED: Tom hasn't seen Suri in 'over three years'

"Everything was treated very discreetly," a source told the magazine at the time, before adding the father-daughter duo visited the Cotswolds and stayed in village Bourton-On-The-Water in Gloucestershire.

Despite keeping a dignified silence about the end of his six-year marriage to Katie over the years, the Top Gun star opened up about the demise of the relationship in 2013.

"I didn't expect it. [I] had an unbelievable amount of time to think about it. Life is a challenge," Tom told German TV network ProSieben at the time.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram