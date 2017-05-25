News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jen 'Heartbroken' Over Brad's New 'Ange Lookalike' Leading Lady
Jen tells Brad: 'Don't leave me again'

Tom makes rare mention of Suri

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Tom Cruise has made a rare mention about the future of his daughter Suri, revealing "you never know" whether she'll want to follow in his footsteps when it comes to acting.

Zendaya And BF Tom Holland Walk Oscar Carpet SEPARATELY...But WHY? | 2018 Oscars
1:42

Zendaya And BF Tom Holland Walk Oscar Carpet SEPARATELY...But WHY? | 2018 Oscars
Scottish Dog Takes Refuge From Snow in Her Cozy Dressing Gown
0:33

Scottish Dog Takes Refuge From Snow in Her Cozy Dressing Gown
Mission Impossible 6 Fallout Trailer #1 Super Bowl 2018 New (2018) Tom Cruise Action Movie Hd
3:33

Mission Impossible 6 Fallout Trailer #1 Super Bowl 2018 New (2018) Tom Cruise Action Movie Hd
'Mad Max: Fury Road' first look trailer
2:38

'Mad Max: Fury Road' first look trailer
Luann D'Agostino Rocks Bikini and Declares 'I Am Happy' After Split From Tom
0:41

Luann D'Agostino Rocks Bikini and Declares 'I Am Happy' After Split From Tom
The Hottest Country Celebs At 2016 ACM Awards
0:31

The Hottest Country Celebs At 2016 ACM Awards
Justin SHADES NSYNC, Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Touring Together, The TRUTH About HiddleSwift -DR
8:11

Justin SHADES NSYNC, Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Touring Together, The TRUTH About HiddleSwift -DR
Tom Bradys High School Yearbook Photo is #HairGoals AT
1:16

Tom Bradys High School Yearbook Photo is #HairGoals AT
First Look At Tom Felton in The Flash: Season 3
1:51

First Look At Tom Felton in The Flash: Season 3
Taylor and Tom's Romantic Vacation In Rome & Camila Ditches 5H Again (DHR)
10:01

Taylor and Tom's Romantic Vacation In Rome & Camila Ditches 5H Again (DHR)
Rock Legend Tom Petty Dead at 66 After Massive Cardiac Arrest
1:45

Rock Legend Tom Petty Dead at 66 After Massive Cardiac Arrest
Tom Holland Shares HILARIOUS Video After Wisdom Teeth Surgery & Gets Memed
1:47

Tom Holland Shares HILARIOUS Video After Wisdom Teeth Surgery & Gets Memed
 

The 54-year-old, who was in Australia this week for the premiere and a whirlwind promotional tour of his new film The Mummy, opened up about his 11-year-old daughter, a topic usually off-limits during interviews.

Tom has opened up about Suri. Source: Getty

The actor rarely makes comments about his daughter. Pictured here in 2012. Source: Getty

"You never know, you never know," Tom told the Sydney Morning Herald when asked whether Suri, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, was tempted to star in films like her famous parents.

While it might be some time before we see Suri's name on movie credits, Tom admitted that he always wanted to make movies, even from a young age.

"For me, I just love making movies. I have been doing it my whole life... it's just what I do," he also told the publication.

Following their 2012 split, Katie has primary physical custody of their daughter.

Last year Us Weekly reported Tom flew Suri over to the UK so he was able to spend time and celebrate his birthday with her.

Tom shares Suri with ex Katie Holmes. Pictured together in 2011. Source: Getty

Katie and Tom split in 2012 after six years of marriage. Source: Getty

Following their split, Katie has primary physical custody of Suri. Source: Getty

RELATED: Tom Cruise on exploring his dark side
RELATED: Tom hasn't seen Suri in 'over three years'

"Everything was treated very discreetly," a source told the magazine at the time, before adding the father-daughter duo visited the Cotswolds and stayed in village Bourton-On-The-Water in Gloucestershire.

Despite keeping a dignified silence about the end of his six-year marriage to Katie over the years, the Top Gun star opened up about the demise of the relationship in 2013.

"I didn't expect it. [I] had an unbelievable amount of time to think about it. Life is a challenge," Tom told German TV network ProSieben at the time.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top