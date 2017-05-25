News

Mariah Carey's shock bipolar revelation
Mariah Carey's secret struggle with bipolar

Mischa's glam red carpet return

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Mischa Barton has hit the red carpet, looking happy and healthy after a difficult few months.

The 31-year-old OC star put her best fashion foot forward when attending the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, stepping out in a sleek black cut-out dress.

Mischa appeared relaxed as she posed for photographers at the event, and that was only one of several glamorous Cannes appearances she's made this week.

Mischa Barton has hit the red carpet, looking happy and healthy after a difficult few months. Source: Getty

The actress opted for yet another black outfit when attending the DeGrisogono 'Love On The Rocks' event, while channelling a splash of colour with an orange dress for the 20th Birthday Of L'Oreal celebrations at the film festival event.

Mischa's appearances come after a tough past few months.

In March she opened up about the "emotional blackmail" she faced in the wake of the release of her sex tape with an ex-boyfriend.

Speaking to Dr. Phil, Mischa said she found out her ex was shopping the private tape around "several months ago" and that she "didn't want to believe" that the person she once loved could do that to her.

Mischa called the released of the sex tape "emotional blackmail" in March. Source: Dr. Phil

“It got to me because somebody came up to me on the street...and said ‘there’s something I need to tell you,’” the former OC star told Dr. Phil.

“I didn’t believe it at first, I couldn’t believe it because I had loved this person and I didn’t think it was possible, and I later learned that it was entirely possible.

“It was obviously complete emotional blackmail, it was one of those things where I needed to distance myself from all of these people immediately because there’s not much you can do; it’s really out of your hands, and it was a crime,” Mischa continued.

The actress spoke about the moment she was told of the tape. Source: Dr. Phil

Mischa released a statement saying she was filmed without her consent by an ex earlier this month. Source: Mega

Earlier that month Mischa confirmed that she was filmed by an ex-boyfriend without her knowledge and vowed to fight to ensure the tape was never released.

RELATED: Mischa: 'My worst fear realised'
RELATED: Alleged Mischa sex tape 'shopped around'

Speaking at her lawyer's office at the time, the British-born star released a statement acknowledging the "painful situation", adding was was humiliated to find the footage was being offered to the highest bidder and that she was filmed by an ex-boyfriend without her consent.

"I just want to say I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent with hidden cameras," Mischa told reporters.

The OC star said her "worst fear was realised". Source: Mega

"And then I learned something even worse, that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public."

She also added that she intends to fight "not only for myself, but for all the women out there".

Mischa has since obtained restraining orders against ex-boyfriend Jon Zacharias, who allegedly filmed the intimate video, as well as getting an order against another former boyfriend Adam Shaw, who reportedly copied the video and photos from Jon’s computer.

