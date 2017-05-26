Tom's wild time in Sydney

He may not have stayed in the country long but Tom Cruise still managed to cause a fuss during his wild whirlwind tour!

In town to promote his new movie The Mummy, the 54-year-old walked the black carpet at Monday's premiere, greeted fans and did countless interviews during his brief visit which was full of drama and juicy revelations!

After landing in Sydney for the premiere, the Mission Impossible star was rushed from the airport with a hefty security detail that blocked off one of the city's busiest tunnels, an action that earned them a $252 fine!

According to The Daily Telegraph, Tom's team was handed the fine by NSW Police for "the offence of unreasonably obstruct the path of the driver" after the Cross City Tunnel was momentarily blocked by the star's convoy so no one was able to follow the cars.

And that wasn't the only legal trouble Tom ran into while Down Under, with the actor joking he was going to 'sue' Amanda Keller during his appearance on The Project!

During the appearance things got a little awkward when Amanda pulled out a face mould of the actor which was bought on eBay by her radio co-host Brendan 'Jonesy’ Jones for a mere five dollars.

“I don’t want to tell you how much he spent. Well, he spent five dollars," Amanda told Tom while holding the mould.

“That’s actually illegal and I’m going to call my lawyer," Tom replied, however it was all in good fun of course, with the actor and the rest of the panel and audience erupting into laughter.

While Tom's segment on the news program went smoothly, behind the scenes it was a different story with a make-up artist finding out the hard way that no one should EVER touch his hair!

“No, no, no, no,” Tom's American minder reportedly screeched at the hair and make-up artists who had stepped in to attempt to tame Tom's locks, The Daily Telegraph reported.

After the show's producers intervened to try and calm the situation and suggest the minder fix the rogue hair herself, Tom's minder demanded the woman step away from the star adding, "We only touch him in privacy. That is what I always want to do but we are never allowed to.”

Yikes!

Of course there were many less dramatic moments, with Tom more than happy to help radio star Hamish Blake prank co-host Andy Lee!

With Andy's upcoming birthday a constant gag between the two on the show, Tom was more than happy to get in on the joke, wishing him a happy birthday much to the delight of Hamish!

"By the way, hey, happy birthday! It's your birthday! Have a lot of fun celebrating," Tom quipped while Hamish couldn't control his laughter.

While Andy looked less-than-impressed, Tom continued adding, "Got big plans?"

Tom's visit was also full of revelations, including the exciting announcement he'll begin filming Top Gun 2 within the next year!

Appearing on Sunrise earlier in the week, Tom confirmed to hosts Sam and Kochie that there will be a squeal to the 1986 hit movie.

"I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year," Tom revealed.

That wasn't the only talking point from his appearance on the breakfast show, with Kochie believing he saw sparks fly between Sam and the Hollywood star!

"I thought there was a connection between you and Tom," Kochie told Sam after the breakfast show hosts had sat down with the actor.

"Stop it," Sam replied in jest, before Kochie added, "There was. The way he looked at you and shook your hand."

"He just shook my hand. Stop pimping me out. I thought it was nice," Sam said trying to brush the remarks off before jokingly adding, "Mum is doing a lamb roast."

"He is gorgeous. I really liked him," she conceded.

It might have been the fresh Aussie air, but Tom even opened up about a usually off-limit topic while in the country - his 11-year-old daughter Suri.

Tom made a rare mention about the future of Suri, revealing "you never know" whether she'll want to follow in his footsteps when it comes to acting.

"You never know, you never know," Tom told the Sydney Morning Herald when asked whether his daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, was tempted to star in films like her famous parents.

Be even managed to catch up with Tom on the black at Monday's premiere of his latest flick, revealing what it took to create the "dark universe" in which the reboot of the movie is set in.

"For me when you talk about the original you have to go back to 1932, the Boris Karloff The Mummy and those classic monster movies that really established Universal as a film studio. I love these kind of films, I love these monster movies," Tom told Be.

"I'm always thinking of the audience - 'What is it that they want?' - and they're creating a whole world, a dark universe about of all of these monsters that we're going to make films of.

"What was important to me was entertaining the audience and this is definitely a film that stands alone but it is an origin story, my character Nick is someone that is a thief, who steals artifacts and sells it on the black market and he goes down and releases the mummy unknowingly, thinking he's going to profit from it, and gets something he never expected and his journey of humanity, is very unexpected."

After such a jam-packed visit, Tom quietly slipped out of the country on Tuesday night to continue the promotional tour for The Mummy in Taiwan.

