News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Missy Higgins' comeback: 'I felt like I had something to say'
Missy Higgins' comeback: 'I had something to say'

Ariana targeted by trolls for cancelling shows

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s been confirmed that Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour had been suspended after a horrific suicide bomb attack at her Manchester show claimed 22 lives.

Watch Beyonce fall on stage while performing with sister Solange
0:12

Watch Beyonce fall on stage while performing with sister Solange
Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
0:29

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
Justin Bieber Concert Nearly ATTACKED by Teenage Domestic Terrorist
1:55

Justin Bieber Concert Nearly ATTACKED by Teenage Domestic Terrorist
Giant snow drifts bring Greater Manchester roads to a standstill
0:52

Giant snow drifts bring Greater Manchester roads to a standstill
'Frozen 2' Director RESPONDS to Elsa Gay Storyline Rumors
1:52

'Frozen 2' Director RESPONDS to Elsa Gay Storyline Rumors
Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
0:34

Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
Lauren Jauregui SHADES Camila Cabello in Response to Fan on Twitter
1:59

Lauren Jauregui SHADES Camila Cabello in Response to Fan on Twitter
Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
1:22

Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
Troye Sivan Says He &amp; &quot;Pop Queen&quot; Ariana Grande Have Collaborated on New Music
1:39

Troye Sivan Says He & "Pop Queen" Ariana Grande Have Collaborated on New Music
Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
1:41

Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
Why Ariana Grande CANCELLED Manchester Tribute at the 2018 BRIT Awards
2:02

Why Ariana Grande CANCELLED Manchester Tribute at the 2018 BRIT Awards
Ariana Grande Receives Hero of the Year Honors; Did She Deserve It? -JS
6:46

Ariana Grande Receives Hero of the Year Honors; Did She Deserve It? -JS
 

Her management told TMZ that seven shows – in London, Antwerp, Lodz, Frankfurt and Zurich – had been cancelled and the tour would pick back up again in Paris on June 7.

Ariana Grande (pictured in 2016) played at a concert for 21,000 fans in Manchester. Source: Getty

While her team explained that they were taking time to "further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost", not everyone is accepting the cancellation.

A "devastated" Ari has suspended her tour. Source: Getty

People have taken to Twitter to express their anger at the 23-year-old’s decision to cancel the tour, with others pointing out that she should be visiting injured concertgoers in hospital.

Police have confirmed that there have been 22 fatalities and up to 60 injuries. Source: Getty

Controversial TV host Piers Morgan of course weighed in.



“Too bad @ArianaGrande is a spoiled brat,” one user tweeted. “Would love to see her visiting fans at hospital; could be the 1st pop icon to truly condemn terror.”

People took to Twitter to condemn Ariana's decision. Source: Twitter

“I think the fallen fans would want you to carry on,” another person said. “Dedicate the tour to them and don’t let the terrorists win.”

Not everyone supports the singer. Source: Twitter

“Don't do that Ariana,” wrote another Twitter user. “You are doing exactly what those Radical Islamic Terrorist want. Make people hide in fear. Go and make your fans Glad.”

People don't think the singer is suffering. Source: Twitter

When other fans defended the singer’s choice to cancel, it led to insults being traded back and forth on the social media platform.

Ariana (pictured in 2016) has returned home to Florida. Source: Splash

“All u little fan girls need to get over it [sic],” one raged. “She is NOT the one suffering the families of the chlidren that died are suffering shes fine [sic].”

RELATED: Dad of three girls pens heartfelt letter to Ariana
RELATED: Ariana Grande 'offering to pay' for funerals

The Twitter war comes in the wake of a “devastated” Ariana returning home to Florida the day after the explosion.

She was photographed arriving at Boca Raton airport with her mother Joan, who was also at Manchester Arena when the suicide bomb detonated.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top