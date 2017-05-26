Ariana targeted by trolls for cancelling shows

It’s been confirmed that Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour had been suspended after a horrific suicide bomb attack at her Manchester show claimed 22 lives.

Her management told TMZ that seven shows – in London, Antwerp, Lodz, Frankfurt and Zurich – had been cancelled and the tour would pick back up again in Paris on June 7.

While her team explained that they were taking time to "further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost", not everyone is accepting the cancellation.

People have taken to Twitter to express their anger at the 23-year-old’s decision to cancel the tour, with others pointing out that she should be visiting injured concertgoers in hospital.

Controversial TV host Piers Morgan of course weighed in.

Agreed.

Might have been nice if @ArianaGrande had stayed to do the same. https://t.co/s4ibBma3IQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017

“Too bad @ArianaGrande is a spoiled brat,” one user tweeted. “Would love to see her visiting fans at hospital; could be the 1st pop icon to truly condemn terror.”

“I think the fallen fans would want you to carry on,” another person said. “Dedicate the tour to them and don’t let the terrorists win.”

“Don't do that Ariana,” wrote another Twitter user. “You are doing exactly what those Radical Islamic Terrorist want. Make people hide in fear. Go and make your fans Glad.”

When other fans defended the singer’s choice to cancel, it led to insults being traded back and forth on the social media platform.

“All u little fan girls need to get over it [sic],” one raged. “She is NOT the one suffering the families of the chlidren that died are suffering shes fine [sic].”

RELATED: Dad of three girls pens heartfelt letter to Ariana

RELATED: Ariana Grande 'offering to pay' for funerals

The Twitter war comes in the wake of a “devastated” Ariana returning home to Florida the day after the explosion.

She was photographed arriving at Boca Raton airport with her mother Joan, who was also at Manchester Arena when the suicide bomb detonated.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram