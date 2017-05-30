News

Rihanna's stalker refuses to stop following her

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

A man arrested for trespassing at Rihanna’s house last week has allegedly made some frightening claims.

Salmir Feratovic was booked for criminal trespassing at the singer’s NYC property last Tuesday, and despite prosecutors asking for him to be locked up for five days, he was out the next afternoon.

Rihanna has been targeted by a stalker. Source: Getty

The 33-year-old fan told TMZ that his latest arrest won’t deter him from stalking RiRi.

What’s more, the outlet reports that he’s been trying to get to the 29-year-old star for some time.

The man was arrested outside her NYC home. Source: Getty

He was caught twice at her house last year, and police told TMZ that he had a knife in his possession on one of the occasions.

TMZ reports that the fan has attempted to access RiRi's house several times. Source: Getty

The reports come in the wake of Sandra Bullock’s stalker being sentenced to five years’ probation last week.

RELATED: Channel 7’s Mel McLaughlin stalker exposed from USB
RELATED: Kendall's terrifying stalker ordeal

The Blind Side actress locked herself in her bedroom cupboard after discovering Joshua Corbett in her house in the early hours of one morning in June 2014.

TMZ reports that he has now been ordered to stay away from the 52-year-old star for the next 10 years, and continue with his in-patient treatment at a mental health facility.

