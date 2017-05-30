Rihanna's stalker refuses to stop following her

A man arrested for trespassing at Rihanna’s house last week has allegedly made some frightening claims.

Salmir Feratovic was booked for criminal trespassing at the singer’s NYC property last Tuesday, and despite prosecutors asking for him to be locked up for five days, he was out the next afternoon.

The 33-year-old fan told TMZ that his latest arrest won’t deter him from stalking RiRi.

What’s more, the outlet reports that he’s been trying to get to the 29-year-old star for some time.

He was caught twice at her house last year, and police told TMZ that he had a knife in his possession on one of the occasions.

The reports come in the wake of Sandra Bullock’s stalker being sentenced to five years’ probation last week.

RELATED: Channel 7’s Mel McLaughlin stalker exposed from USB

RELATED: Kendall's terrifying stalker ordeal

The Blind Side actress locked herself in her bedroom cupboard after discovering Joshua Corbett in her house in the early hours of one morning in June 2014.

TMZ reports that he has now been ordered to stay away from the 52-year-old star for the next 10 years, and continue with his in-patient treatment at a mental health facility.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram