He's got one of the hottest bods in Hollywood but Orlando Bloom has admitted his insane workout routine has nearly killed him!

Orlando 'nearly died' working out

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 40-year-old revealed what he does to keep in shape and it's definitely not for the faint-hearted.

“He does this pool training at his house where we do weights underwater,” Orlando said of his training with big wave surfer Laird Hamilton.

“So, you take some 50-pound (22kg) dumbbells and you hold your breath and sort of walk underwater and do weights,” he continued, much to the shock of the talk show host.

“That’s what they used to do to find out if people were witches,” James jokingly added.

RELATED: Orlando explains naked 'paddlegate'

RELATED: WATCH: Orlando brags about the size of his manhood

Orly went on explaining the benefits, and dangers, of working out underwater, admitting it has led to the Pirates of the Caribbean star passing out, not once but twice during a workout!

“Of course you can come up and take a breath, but the whole thing is when you deoxygenate your blood, when you hold your breath like that and you stress your body out, it’s a much more intense workout,” he added.

“It can be really good for you but I sort of push it and I don’t really have a gatekeeper, so my thing is I’ll do that on an exhaled breath and then come up,” he said before imitating himself floating to the surface, passed out and seizing because of overexertion.

“Because you have this thing where you pass out and I’ve done it twice and they’re like ‘Bro, you’ve gotta stop doing that’ and they need to watch me every time I did it. Once wasn’t enough. I had to [pass out] twice to realize I should never do that again,” he added.

We're happy you were okay in the end Orly!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram