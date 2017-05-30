She tied the knot with Evan Spiegel over the weekend, but Miranda Kerr also shared her big day with another special man: her son Flynn.

Miranda's special day with Flynn

As more details emerge of the 34-year-old's intimate wedding to the Snapchat CEO, Miranda's six-year-old also played a special part in the nuptials, with Flynn's excitement visible after his mum said "I do".

No doubt looking adorable in a three-piece suit, sources told E! News Flynn "looked very excited" at the wedding and was seen "twirling and spinning as he ran down the driveway" with the flower girls.

Miranda and ex-husband Orlando Bloom share custody of their son, who they had during their three-year marriage.

While Orlando reportedly didn't receive a formal invitation and did not attend, the insider added that the exes are still on "great terms and wish each other the best."

Meanwhile more details have emerged about Miranda and Evan's big day, which was held in the backyard of their Brentwood home.

Keeping their guest list small, the source adds that "no more than 50 guests" were invited to the ceremony and reception.

"Evan and Miranda looked at many different options for where they wanted to have their wedding, but their backyard was what felt most intimate and perfect," the insider added. "They kept it small with only those people that mean the most to them."

Guests were served cocktails in the open-air tent while a pianist played "When You Wish Upon a Star" before a string orchestra also performed.

Family and friends cheers as the model and Evan officially became husband and wife, with the source telling E! that the tent was decorated "rustic chic with farmhouse tables, white benches and chairs, cream-coloured table cloths, cream-coloured lounge furniture, pots of ferns and ivy, tall pillar candles and large arrangements of white and light pink garden roses".

The newlyweds also reportedly walked around and thanked everyone for attending individually before some very special musical guests performed!

Crooner Jason Mraz performed a set, playing his hit I'm Yours before Colbie Caillat took the stage as well.

Following the speeches, where everyone from Miranda's mother, grandfather and aunt to Evan's sisters, Caroline and Lauren, spoke, DJ Ruckus took over to get everyone dancing!

Miranda even serenaded her new hubby, getting up to perform Shania Twain's Still the One.

"She sounded amazing and hit all the high notes," the source said. "At the end, everyone clapped and whistled for her," the source spilled.

