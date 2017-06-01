Brad to 'remove Ange tattoos'

As he moves on from his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is ready for a fresh start which means getting rid of any permanent reminders!

The 53-year-old is reportedly looking to remove all the tattoos that are dedicated to his soon-to-be ex-wife, with Brad getting inked several times throughout their 12 year relationship.

"He’s making appointments to remove the tattoos he got for Angie. He’s ready for a fresh start and wants that reflected on his skin," an inside source told Star magazine.

"It’s going to take at least a year to get rid of them, and they’ll leave scars."

While Brad has remained tight-lipped about the meaning of his multiple tattoos, it's believed the War Machine star has Ange's birthdate tattooed on his groin, "squiggly drawings" that the 41-year-old actress drew herself on his lower back, as well as matching tattoos Hollywood's former golden couple got done only months before they split.

"He may just cover them up, but he has so many about Angie, he’ll end up needing a lot of huge pieces," the insider added.

Of course Ange also has a number of tattoos in honour of her ex, including “Whiskey Bravo” on her inner right thigh, a tribute to Brad's full name, William Bradley.

Before their high-profile split last year, the couple were inked by a Thai Monk who used traditional methods to give them "matching" ink patterns which "symbolically bind them as husband and wife".

Yikes! No doubt they're regretting the matching tattoos now!

RELATED: Brad and Ange's commitment tatts

RELATED: Ange 'forced' Brad to take blame for split

While in Cambodia filming First They Killed My Father in February 2016, Ange flew in ex-Thai Monk Ajarn Noo Kanpai from Bangkok to tattoo her and Brad using the traditional, and painful, handheld method.

Ange's choice was three new mystical sak yant (sacred Buddhist) markings, which use lines of script, geometric patterns and animal shapes, while Brad got the Thai artist to tattoo a Buddhist symbol on his stomach during the visit.

And while the inkings were intended to bind them together, Ange would file for divorce after two years of marriage in September.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram