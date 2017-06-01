News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

Brad to 'remove Ange tattoos'

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

As he moves on from his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is ready for a fresh start which means getting rid of any permanent reminders!

The Fumble Recreates JR Smith's Soup-Throwing Scandal!! -The Huddle
6:41

The Fumble Recreates JR Smith's Soup-Throwing Scandal!! -The Huddle
WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
1:45

WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
Kevin Smith Struggles to Hold Back Tears as He Talks About the Heart Attack That Almost Killed Him
1:56

Kevin Smith Struggles to Hold Back Tears as He Talks About the Heart Attack That Almost Killed Him
Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
2:11

Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
They Called Me The Purple People Eater: BORN DIFFERENT
6:33

They Called Me The Purple People Eater: BORN DIFFERENT
2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
0:33

2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
Moose Wrestles a Tire Swing in Spokane, Washington
0:55

Moose Wrestles a Tire Swing in Spokane, Washington
Sprousehart vs. Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn: Hottest New Celeb Couple of 2017
3:08

Sprousehart vs. Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn: Hottest New Celeb Couple of 2017
Will Smith In Talks To Play Genie In Aladdin Live-Action Film
1:55

Will Smith In Talks To Play Genie In Aladdin Live-Action Film
8 Things You Didn't Know About Sam Smith
4:50

8 Things You Didn't Know About Sam Smith
Sam Smith Stays True To The 'Bond' Theme
0:46

Sam Smith Stays True To The 'Bond' Theme
Dad Battling Cancer Shares Amazing Update With Kids

Dad Battling Cancer Shares Amazing Update With Kids
 

The 53-year-old is reportedly looking to remove all the tattoos that are dedicated to his soon-to-be ex-wife, with Brad getting inked several times throughout their 12 year relationship.

Brad is ready to move on and forget Ange! Source: Getty

"He’s making appointments to remove the tattoos he got for Angie. He’s ready for a fresh start and wants that reflected on his skin," an inside source told Star magazine.

"It’s going to take at least a year to get rid of them, and they’ll leave scars."

While Brad has remained tight-lipped about the meaning of his multiple tattoos, it's believed the War Machine star has Ange's birthdate tattooed on his groin, "squiggly drawings" that the 41-year-old actress drew herself on his lower back, as well as matching tattoos Hollywood's former golden couple got done only months before they split.

It's a fresh start! Source: Getty

"He may just cover them up, but he has so many about Angie, he’ll end up needing a lot of huge pieces," the insider added.

Of course Ange also has a number of tattoos in honour of her ex, including “Whiskey Bravo” on her inner right thigh, a tribute to Brad's full name, William Bradley.

Before their high-profile split last year, the couple were inked by a Thai Monk who used traditional methods to give them "matching" ink patterns which "symbolically bind them as husband and wife".

Yikes! No doubt they're regretting the matching tattoos now!

Brad and Ange reportedly had a number of tatts for each other. Source: Getty

Ange's ink patterns symbolically 'bind her' to Brad. Source: Splash

Brad also got inked by ex-Thai Monk Ajarn Noo Kanpai.Source: Splash

RELATED: Brad and Ange's commitment tatts
RELATED: Ange 'forced' Brad to take blame for split

While in Cambodia filming First They Killed My Father in February 2016, Ange flew in ex-Thai Monk Ajarn Noo Kanpai from Bangkok to tattoo her and Brad using the traditional, and painful, handheld method.

Ange's choice was three new mystical sak yant (sacred Buddhist) markings, which use lines of script, geometric patterns and animal shapes, while Brad got the Thai artist to tattoo a Buddhist symbol on his stomach during the visit.

And while the inkings were intended to bind them together, Ange would file for divorce after two years of marriage in September.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top