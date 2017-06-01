Roxy Jacenko's new ride!

Roxy Jacenko is known for her extravagant taste, from luxury cars to wearing designer fashion labels top to toe.

And now the PR guru has taken things to the next level and bought herself an early birthday present, and it's completely OTT!

The blonde beauty posted a video to her Instagram account on Thursday of herself driving her new ride, a bright red Ferrari with the caption, "It is my birthday next week."

She also posted more snaps of the new purchase to her Instagram story which showed off the back and side view of the luxe car with the caption, "From sports carnivals to sports cars."

She was accompanied in the comfortable with her DJ friend Andrea Floudas, the pair looked in high spirits as they zipped down the back streets of Sydney.

It comes after she bought a new desk that was so heavy it had to be lifted via crane through her office window!

The mother-of-two was spending some time in Japan during the office makeover, and although the big boss was overseas that didnt mean things for the Sweaty Betty team slowed down as they focussed on the office refurb.

The video shows a group of men guiding in the heavy desk into the building, and after minutes finally getting it through the window safe and sound.

Meanwhile she made headline's last month, from hosting her annual seminar a couple of weeks ago, to having what appeared to be a smooch with her ex-boyfriend Nabil Gazal at his apartment.

And the Sydney-born beauty was keeping us guessing as to whether she and Oliver are still married when stepping out without her wedding bands on.

She recently attended the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation Gold Ball at Carriageworks in Sydney.

And was accompanied by Francesca Packer and her staff members taking snaps with them on the night and posting to her Instagram account.

RELATED: Roxy busts out at the gym

RELATED: Roxy shows off smokin' hot bikini bod

Oliver Curtis was jailed last June for conspiracy to commit insider trading and is set to be released on good behaviour bond next month.

Wantmore celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram