Mariah Carey's shock bipolar revelation
Mariah Carey's secret struggle with bipolar

Roxy Jacenko's new ride!

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be

Roxy Jacenko is known for her extravagant taste, from luxury cars to wearing designer fashion labels top to toe.

And now the PR guru has taken things to the next level and bought herself an early birthday present, and it's completely OTT!

Roxy bought herself an early birthday present and it's OTT! Source: Instagram

The blonde beauty posted a video to her Instagram account on Thursday of herself driving her new ride, a bright red Ferrari with the caption, "It is my birthday next week."

She also posted more snaps of the new purchase to her Instagram story which showed off the back and side view of the luxe car with the caption, "From sports carnivals to sports cars."

She was busy attending her kids sports carnival and picked up an extra little something on the way. Source: Instagram

She was accompanied in the comfortable with her DJ friend Andrea Floudas, the pair looked in high spirits as they zipped down the back streets of Sydney.

The blonde beauty was acompanied by friend Andrea Floudas. Source: Instagram

It comes after she bought a new desk that was so heavy it had to be lifted via crane through her office window!

She's known for her extravagant purchases. Source: Instagram

The mother-of-two was spending some time in Japan during the office makeover, and although the big boss was overseas that didnt mean things for the Sweaty Betty team slowed down as they focussed on the office refurb.

The video shows a group of men guiding in the heavy desk into the building, and after minutes finally getting it through the window safe and sound.

The Sweaty Betty team are busy refurbishing their office. Source: Instagram

Meanwhile she made headline's last month, from hosting her annual seminar a couple of weeks ago, to having what appeared to be a smooch with her ex-boyfriend Nabil Gazal at his apartment.

The desk had to go through the building's window and must have weigh'd a lot! Source: Instagram

And the Sydney-born beauty was keeping us guessing as to whether she and Oliver are still married when stepping out without her wedding bands on.

"This was no one off friendly kiss,' the snapper, who took the pictures, told Daily Mail Australia. "It was a passionate long lingering snog."Source: Instagram

She recently attended the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation Gold Ball at Carriageworks in Sydney.

Roxy and ex partner were caught showing some serious PDA last weekend in his apartment in front of a large window. Source: Instagram

And was accompanied by Francesca Packer and her staff members taking snaps with them on the night and posting to her Instagram account.

Noticeably absent on her left hand wedding finger that weekend was her wedding and engagement rings from husband Oliver Curtis. Source: Instagram

RELATED: Roxy busts out at the gym
RELATED: Roxy shows off smokin' hot bikini bod

Oliver Curtis was jailed last June for conspiracy to commit insider trading and is set to be released on good behaviour bond next month.

Wantmore celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

