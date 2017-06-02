Portia de Rossi steps out makeup free

News

The 44-year-old wife of Ellen DeGeneres stepped out in Beverly Hills makeup free, wearing a simple navy dress for her coffee run.

The Nip Tuck star's appearance comes after she and Ellen have been battling split rumors for months, though Ellen has insisted the pair's romance is going strong.

Portia de Rossi took a break from her red carpet glamour during a recent day out, opting for a rather relaxed look. Source: Mega

Aussie-born star Portia was recently was spotted looking strained and upset at lunch with friends, and her wedding ring was noticeably absent.

According to claims published in OK!, Portia and her TV host wife have been arguing, and not always in private.

The publication reports that some of the crew on Ellen’s hit daytime talk show have witnessed the blow-ups – leaving the star mortified.

The 44-year-old wife of Ellen DeGeneres stepped out in Beverly Hills makeup free, wearing a simple navy dress for her coffee run. Source: Mega

The Nip Tuck star's appearance comes after she and Ellen have been battling split rumors for months, though Ellen has insisted the pair's romance is going strong. Source: Mega

“[Ellen] never wants people at work to know about her personal problems,” a source from the Ellen set told OK!. “It was a huge wake up call for her.”

The insider added that the fight stemmed from Portia being left “sitting at home…waiting for Ellen to spend time with her.”

Ellen and Portia tied the knot in August 2008.

With her handbag and coffee cups on hand, she seemed to be on-the-go. Source: Mega

Portia and wife Ellen DeGeneres. Source: Getty

