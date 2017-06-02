Margot Robbie and husband Tom's matching pineapple outfits

After having tied the knot last December, they've continued to be the couple everyone aspires to be like.

And now Margot Robbie and hubby Tom Ackerly took the cute factor to the next level, proving they're the perfect match when Tom shared a cute snap of them in matching pineapple outfits to his Instagram.

He captioned the pic, "Yeeeeewwwwww!". with the couple looking in high spirits.

It comes after OK! magazine reported that the pair were talking baby plans.

"Margot made a pact with Tom when they married that she was going to make building a family together her near-term priority," the insider revealed to the publication.

They continued, "She told friends, as well as co-workers, she was so looking forward to 2017 because her hope was that she and Tom would be parents before the year was out."

She was seen Friday morning arriving into LAX from Sydney in a loose top and glowing complexion.

We hope the rumours are true, the genetically blessed couple would have cuttest baby of 2017!

