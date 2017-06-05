News

Ariana shows One Love with 'engagement ring'

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Ariana Grande courageously performed at her One Love benefit concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground to 50,000 adoring fans.

The star took to the stage only two weeks after the horrifying terror attacks at her concert at Manchester Arena leaving 22 people dead and 119 injured.

The 23-year-old performed her song The Way with her ‘One Love’ Mac Miller and the singer has sparked rumours that she is engaged as she was pictured wearing a big sparkler on her engagement finger.

Ariana can be seen wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger. Source: Getty

The singer kissed her rapper beau on stage. Source: Getty

Ariana and her 25-year-old rapper beau confirmed their relationship last September but have known each other for years, the pair even sharing their first kiss in the music video for their hit The Way.

It must have been comforting having her boyfriend with her in Manchester as the singer struggled to fight back the tears a few times on stage while she paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks.

The couple performed together at the benefit concert. Source: BBC

Despite the weekend’s recent terror attacks in London, One Love Manchester still went ahead.

After manager Scooter Braun introduced her as "one of the bravest people" he knew, Ariana took the opportunity to dedicate her set list to victim Olivia Campbell after the Side To Side singer met with her mother in the days before the benefit concert.

"Before we go any further I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here today, I love you so so much, thank you," Ariana told the crowd.

Ariana sang her heart out at the concert. Source: Getty

The singer understandably got very emotional throughout the concert. Source: Getty

RELATED: The full-line of performers at One Love Manchester
RELATED: Ariana returns to the stage at One Love Manchester

"I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified. I think the kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the medicine the world really needs right now so I want to thank you for being just that."

The benefit gig, which Ariana co-organised, is hoping to raise $2 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, with all proceeds going to the victims of the attack.

