Hamish and Andy are heading for 'shock split'

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Legendary Australian comedy duo Hamish Blake and Andy Lee who have been working together for more than 10 years may be heading for a "shock split".

In a recent interview with New Idea the pair have apparently “discussed going their separate ways”.

Their radio show is due to come to an end this year and the comedy-duo may start working on independent projects.

The duo hinted to New Idea that they may be going their separate ways. Source: Getty

“It wouldn’t be surprising if that happened,” Andy told the publication, referring to a split.

“We step out and try things individually,” he continued.

However, fans may not have anything to worry about just yet as Andy reassuringly said: “We just always end up deciding that we want to work together.”

The pair have said there isn't anything to worry about, for now. Source: Getty

Which is good to hear because they’re new show True Story With Hamish & Andy airs this month on Channel Nine.

It was reported that the pair were offered the big bucks to sign with rival networks.

The radio duo turned down $10M. Source: Getty

The comedians stuck with the Nine Network for their new show and apparently turned down offers estimated “$10 million dollars” from other stations to keep their creative independence.

But the pair aren’t exactly short of cash from working with Channel Nine as their 2011 contract was reportedly worth between $15 million to $17 million in the first two years.

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee have announced they will quit radio in 2017. Photo: Getty Images.

Their new contract details with the network, signed in 2014, have not been revealed.

The duo, who have spent 13 years on national radio, shocked listeners late last year when they announced that they would be bidding the airwaves goodbye in 2017 in favour of TV commitments.

