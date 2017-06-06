WATCH: Tom Cruise is flying high in American Made trailer

We're usually used to seeing Tom Cruise play the hero, but in the latest trailer for new flick American Made the actor takes on a different kind of action hero role.

Tom Cruise is flying high in American Made trailer

The new movie, which is based on true events, sees the superstar actor play anti-hero Barry Seal, a pilot whose life changed after he lost his job.

Seal was caught flying plastic explosives from Miami to Mexico for an anti-Castro group and after losing his job began working as an aviation consultant where he got a second, and very lucrative career smuggling cannabis and cocaine between South and North America and which gained him notoriety.

After getting involved with the notorious Colombian Medellin Cartel, he was later caught by authorities in the US however made deals with the CIA and DEA to continue his work running drugs while working for them as an informant and spy.

Encounting infamous drug lords Pablo Escobar and Jorge Luis Ochoa Vasquez, he also exposed political corruption in Nicaragua and was involved in starting the Iran-Contra Affair during the 80s.

Tom has teamed up with director Doug Liman, with the pair previously working togeter on Edge of Tomorrow.

The film also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Lola Kirke, Jesse Plemons, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright and Caleb Landry Jones.

American Made is set to hit cinemas in August.

Watch Tom flying high in the clip above!

