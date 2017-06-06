The one body part Ashley will never reveal

News

But despite the many, many sexy shoots she has done, even she has drawn a line at how much of her body she will reveal.

There is one part of body Ashley will never reveal. Source: Instagram

Speaking to Glamour the model said: “If it’s vulgar, and it’s, like, me grabbing my breasts and showing nipple, I’m not going to do it. When I said, ‘I don’t do nip and bush,’ I didn’t feel like I had to be specific as to what kind. So you might even see more nipple coming up!”

However, it seems Ashley was firm about the, er, bush part saying: “But trust me: You will never see my vagina!”

The 29-year-old also opened up to the magazine to about an incident in her early career when she was sexually harassed on a photo shoot being lured into a closet by a photo assistant.

The model has become an inspiration for many women. Source: Getty

She told the publication: “He was like, ‘Hey, come here,’ and he led me into a closet. And I was like, ‘What?’ I thought he was going to show me something. And he pulled me in, and he pulled his penis out. And he was like, ‘Grab it.’ And I was like, ‘No! That’s disgusting.’ I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door, and I just bolted out.”

Ashley then went on to recall how she had seen him on jobs since the incident and she even had a friend who dated him for a while but she never told her what happened.

This experience was, however, a vital turning point in her career which has enabled her to stand her ground when it comes to her work.

The star opened up about being sexually harassed to Glamour in her early modelling days. Source: Getty

RELATED: Ashley Graham's sexiest shoots
RELATED: Ashley Graham strips down for nude shoot

“But I told myself, ever since that incident, that I wasn’t going to allow someone at work to manipulate what I wanted to do on set. So any image that you see out there is one that I wanted to take,” the model said.

You keep doing you, girl!

