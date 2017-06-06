The one body part Ashley will never reveal

Ashley Graham is renowned for showing off her curves and is a symbol of body positivity for many women.

But despite the many, many sexy shoots she has done, even she has drawn a line at how much of her body she will reveal.

Speaking to Glamour the model said: “If it’s vulgar, and it’s, like, me grabbing my breasts and showing nipple, I’m not going to do it. When I said, ‘I don’t do nip and bush,’ I didn’t feel like I had to be specific as to what kind. So you might even see more nipple coming up!”

However, it seems Ashley was firm about the, er, bush part saying: “But trust me: You will never see my vagina!”

The 29-year-old also opened up to the magazine to about an incident in her early career when she was sexually harassed on a photo shoot being lured into a closet by a photo assistant.

She told the publication: “He was like, ‘Hey, come here,’ and he led me into a closet. And I was like, ‘What?’ I thought he was going to show me something. And he pulled me in, and he pulled his penis out. And he was like, ‘Grab it.’ And I was like, ‘No! That’s disgusting.’ I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door, and I just bolted out.”

Ashley then went on to recall how she had seen him on jobs since the incident and she even had a friend who dated him for a while but she never told her what happened.

This experience was, however, a vital turning point in her career which has enabled her to stand her ground when it comes to her work.

“But I told myself, ever since that incident, that I wasn’t going to allow someone at work to manipulate what I wanted to do on set. So any image that you see out there is one that I wanted to take,” the model said.

You keep doing you, girl!

