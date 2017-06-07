George and Amal welcome twins

George and Amal Clooney are proud first-time parents after they welcomed twins, a daughter and a son on Tuesday (US time).

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," a statement released by the couple announced.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days," the spokesperson joked.

A source close to the 56-year-old actor told PEOPLE that George and his 39-year-old wife are "very happy" after the arrival of their twins.

"This is very good news. We’re very, very happy. George is going to be a great father of twins," the source told the publication.

Even Amal's boss, Geoffrey Robertson QC of Doughty Street Chambers, congratulated the couple also telling the outlet: "All I can say is that it’s a great co-production."

Rumours swirled that the couple were getting ready to welcome their babies last week after George skipped out on the Aurora Prize for Awaking Humanity event in Yerevan, Armenia - an event he annually co-chairs - to stay at home with his wife.

"This year, (Clooney) has a good excuse for not being here, he's about to become a father," the event's host David Ignatius told the audience, according to USA Today.

However George wasn't completely absent, with the Ocean's Eleven star sharing a pre-recorded video message explaining why he couldn't make the trip this year.

RELATED: George breaks silence on twins

RELATED: Inside George and Amal's luxe '$1.3m birth'

"I really would have been there but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there I could never come home," he joked.

The couple, who wed in 2014, first announced earlier this year that they were expecting twins.

Congratulations to the Clooney household!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram