All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

George and Amal welcome twins

Yahoo7 Be /

George and Amal Clooney are proud first-time parents after they welcomed twins, a daughter and a son on Tuesday (US time).

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," a statement released by the couple announced.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days," the spokesperson joked.

George and Amal have welcomed twins, a daughter and a son, on Tuesday morning. Source: Getty

A source close to the 56-year-old actor told PEOPLE that George and his 39-year-old wife are "very happy" after the arrival of their twins.

"This is very good news. We’re very, very happy. George is going to be a great father of twins," the source told the publication.

Even Amal's boss, Geoffrey Robertson QC of Doughty Street Chambers, congratulated the couple also telling the outlet: "All I can say is that it’s a great co-production."

The first-time parents announced they were expecting twins earlier this year. Photo: Getty

Rumours swirled that the couple were getting ready to welcome their babies last week after George skipped out on the Aurora Prize for Awaking Humanity event in Yerevan, Armenia - an event he annually co-chairs - to stay at home with his wife.

"This year, (Clooney) has a good excuse for not being here, he's about to become a father," the event's host David Ignatius told the audience, according to USA Today.

However George wasn't completely absent, with the Ocean's Eleven star sharing a pre-recorded video message explaining why he couldn't make the trip this year.

RELATED: George breaks silence on twins
RELATED: Inside George and Amal's luxe '$1.3m birth'

The couple skipped out on Cannes this year while waiting for their kids to arrive. Photo: Getty

"I really would have been there but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there I could never come home," he joked.

The couple, who wed in 2014, first announced earlier this year that they were expecting twins.

Congratulations to the Clooney household!

