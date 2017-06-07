Roxy makes her kids do push-ups

News

And it seems the obsessing of fitness is rubbing off on her offspring!

Ha Roxy taken her fitness and diet regime too far? Source: Getty

A video was posted on Pixie Curtis' Instagram, which is managed by the the 36-year-old publicist, showing five-year-old Pixie and her brother Hunter Curtis, three, doing push-ups with their mum.

Pixie is seen trying to keep up with her fit mum as she struggles to get up, while Hunter just throws himself on the ground trying to get the rhythm right!

It's no rest time for her kiddies, they are made to perform push-ups before bed! Source: Instagram

Roxy (as Pixie) wrote in the caption: "She said no more TV - and this was the alternate evening activity - seriously?!"

Little Pixie may only be five, but she boasts a whopping 110,000 followers on Instagram.

The fitness obsession has definitely rubbed off on her two children. Source: Instagram

The video had fans commenting in support of the health-conscious fam with one follower saying, "The family who train together...stays together!"

It comes after Roxy opened up about the struggles of balancing her career and personal life, admitting her public relations firm Sweaty Betty PR suffered last year due to "my husband’s sentencing and my cancer".'

Speaking at her In Conversation With Roxy Jacenko event at The Westin Sydney last month, the 36-year-old told an audience of hundreds: "I wasn’t present, I mean I was there physically, but I wasn’t present. It could have gone bad," she added.

Roxy Jacenko has opened up about the struggles of balancing her career and personal life, admitting her public relations firm Sweaty Betty PR suffered last year due to "my husband’s sentencing and my cancer". Source: Mark Stanley

The businesswoman revealed some clients were hesitant to work with her, fearing she wouldn't be focused on the task ahead as she had several serious personal matters to deal with.

Since her husband Oliver was sent to prison ten months ago, PR maven Roxy has had to get to grips with life on her own.

From getting her kids to help her with tasks like doing up tricky dress zips, to spending quality time with her support network of friends, she has adapted to her new life.

The mother-of-two has admitted that she's used the gym as a form of therapy to cope with the struggles shes been faced with.

“When your life flashes in front of you in more ways than one, as it has this year for me, it’s not so hard to find the hours to ensure you do what you can to keep yourself healthy not only for yourself but for your family,” Jacenko revealed to the Daily Mail. “I’ve got to be fit and healthy for my Pix and Hunty.” she confessed.

She has had her daughter Pixie, five, and son Hunter, two, helping her out during the past few months, whether it's in terms of taking photos for her or just giving her great company. Source: Instagram

From girlie getaways, to regular gym training sessions and glamorous work events, the former Celebrity Apprentice star has been adapting to the solo life.

During and following her radiation treatment, Roxy has also continued to have the support of her mother Doreen. Source: Instagram

From girlie getaways, to regular gym training sessions and glamorous work events, the former Celebrity Apprentice star has been adapting to the solo life. Source: Instagram

