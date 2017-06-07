Tim and Anna not rushing into marriage

News

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

It was only last month Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich announced their engagement, but it seems Tim wants to keep his snail pace and not rush into marriage after waiting four years to propose to the Aussie beauty.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the 33-year-old confesses that being so busy means there has been no time for the Bondi chiropractor and his lawyer bride-to-be to plan their nuptials.

“I think we have started looking at it slowly. I’m not going to jump into it,” he says. “You have to think about where you want to get married. That’s the hardest bit.”

The Bachelor's Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich are engaged. Source: Instagram

Tim admits he wnats to take it slow due to their busy schedules.. Source: Instagram

However the couple have definitely had there fair share of wedding invites, which they can draw wedding inspo from!

“There have been plenty of little things I’m sure Anna’s been picking up on,” Tim reveals.

It's about time! The reality TV couple announced their engagement on Instagram last month - four years after falling in love on The Bachelor Australia. Source: Instagram

So all the Tim and Anna fans out there may have to wait a while before we see that white dress!

Despite Tim revealing the couple are taking it slow, the Daily Mail reports that there's already speculation of a wedding venue - The Residences Centenniel Park.

Get excited peeps!

