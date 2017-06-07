Marco Pierre White warns celebs in Hell's Kitchen promo

The contestants in the upcoming Hell's Kitchen better leave their celebrity status at the door, because judge Marco Pierre White's made it very clear that it'll take more than fame to survive in his kitchen.

Hell's Kitchen first promo

And if the latest promo is anything to go by, the drama's going to heat up real quick, with contestant Sam Frost already worried she'll end up in hot water.

"I was Australia’s first Bachelorette and he’s probably going to make me cry," she says, admitting her fear of the British celebrity chef.

And it looks like Marco's not handing out roses any time soon, as he then says, "Tears are for the bedroom, not the kitchen".

Another famous face who is challenged by Marco is Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle.

The 29-year-old shirtless hunk chooses to lift some pineapples as he exclaims, "Marco I am ready", but no muscles have a chance of melting Marco in the slightest.

"Interesting performance. Is that the very best he can do?"

When Australian cricketer David Warner's wife Candice mentions she's a mum, WAG and former ironwoman, the celeb chef simply tells her, "None of that matters. Not in my kitchen!"

He continues: "The celebs, they think they’re good but trust me, when I’ve had my way with them, they’ll be much better".

The program also stars ex-NRL player Willie Mason, canoeist and London 2012 Olympic Silver Medalist Jess Fox, The Chase Australia's Supernerd Issa Schultz, actress Debra Lawrence, actor Lincoln Lewis, The Real Housewives Of Melbourne's Pettifleur Berenger and former politician David Oldfield.

We say bring on the pressure cooker of action when Hell's Kitchen hits screens soon on Channel Seven.

