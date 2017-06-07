Nicole Kidman talks defying age in Hollywood

She's about to celebrate a milestone birthday and now Nicole Kidman has shared her wisdom on how to survive the pressure of getting older in an age-obsessed Hollywood.

Accepting the award for the Best Film Actress at the 14th Annual British Glamour Awards in London overnight, Nic told the women in the crowd that it's "not over" once they hit a certain age.

"I want to tell all the women out there—it is not over at 40. It is not even over at 50," the Lion star said during her speech.

With Nicole due to celebrate her 50th birthday in a couple of weeks, the Aussie actress added: "I'm going to take this as a birthday present—I'm about to turn 50 in two weeks, and I never thought this would be one of my best years."

It may be hard to believe, but Nicole got her first big break 34 years ago, starring in an Australian TV movie called Skin Deep back in 1983.

She then went on to catch her break in Hollywood shortly after in 1989, when she starred opposite Billy Zane in Phillip Noyce's thriller Dead Calm.

Despite her upcoming birthday, it seems there's two people that won't be celebrating with the 49-year-old at her star-studded birthday party.

Nic's two children Connor and Isabella Cruise, who she adopted during her marriage to Tom Cruise, are refusing to attend their mum's big day, reports New Idea.

After jetting into Sydney last week for an early birthday celebration with her own mum, the mag reports Nicole's hubby Keith Urban is planning a big party at their Nashville home, however despite her best efforts, Connor, 22 and Bella, 24 are refusing to come.

The publication adds that "Isabella has especially put her foot down" because of the "long-running feud" with Keith, leaving Nicole "devastated" her kids aren't coming.

New Idea adds that the country music crooner is "sparing no expense" when it comes to Nicole's 50th, with the guest list filled with Hollywood A-listers including Naomi Watts, Reese Witherspoon and Russell Crowe.

