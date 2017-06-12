News

'Paranoid' George hires $422k bodyguards for twins

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

His twins are not even a week old, but George Clooney has reportedly already gone into beast mode on the protective dad front!

Now that Amal, 39, has delivered their precious babies safely into the world, George is taking no chances when it comes to Ella and Alexander’s safety.

George and Amal welcomed their daughter and son last Tuesday. Source: Getty

George, 56, has reportedly hired the babies’ bouncers – and we’re not talking about the ones they sit in! Each bub has its own security detail to stand guard over them, even in the nursery while they sleep.

“Fatherhood was a long time coming for George so he’s not risking his brood coming to any harm,” a source told RadarOnline. “The baby bouncers are just the start.”

The couple are "nervous" first-time parents. Source: Getty

The outlet claims that the bodyguards come at a cool price of $318,000 USD (over $422,000 AUD) a year, and adds that the new dad also forked out $127,000 USD (around $169,000 AUD) for a high-tech security system to be installed at the family’s UK property.

“He and Amal have really spoiled the twins,” the source told RadarOnline. “There’s been so much work done on the house already for them.”

George and Amal are taking every precaution when it comes to the twins' safety. Photo: Getty

It might seem extreme, but Amal’s job as a human rights attorney does place her in higher danger than the average Joe, and the pair ramped up their safety while she was expecting.

"We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I will not go to South Sudan anymore and or the Congo [and] Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome," George told Paris Match magazine before the birth.

RELATED: George's dad talks about Clooney twins
RELATED: Inside George and Amal's luxe '$1.3m birth'

"How can we not be anxious when faced with this immense responsibility? To give birth to a child in this world, nevermind two,” George added.

“We are very happy, very excited, but also a bit nervous. It's normal.”

