Kris Jenner is planning a 'revenge memoir'

All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Caitlyn Jenner recently released her memoir The Secrets of My Life which she has said is about her “journey” but has also been a scathing attack on her ex, Kris.

The 67-year-old has made some outrageous claims in her memoir about Kris knowing all along about her wanting to transition to a woman and even accused the momager of keeping money from her.

Watch out Cait! Source: Getty

Caitlyn also recently revealed to The Sunday Times she was “never comfortable” having sex with Kris during their 23-year marriage. Ouch!

Well, what goes around comes back around as Kris is said to be writing a “revenge memoir” on Cait.

Kris and Caitlyn (then Bruce Jenner) were married for 23 years. Source: Getty

According to NW magazine the Kardashian matriarch wants to tell her own side of the story and is planning to revamp her 2011 book, Kris Jenner...And All Things Kardashian, which will reveal a few secrets of her own.

A source told the publication: “Kris despises Caitlyn and wants to destroy her with all the embarrassing photos she can find and revelations she can think of.”

The former Olympian was previously on good terms with Kris. Source: Getty

“She’s held back stuff about the controlling ways Cait displayed as Bruce, as well as her angry incidents and bizarre fetishes,” the source continued.

This feud is about to go nuclear!

