WATCH: Khloe told that father 'timed' his death

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

In a preview for Khloe Kardashian’s appearance on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, she discusses her late father with the medium.

Tyler is able to connect with Khloe’s father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003 from oesophageal cancer.

Khloe wanted to connect with her dad on the show. Source: E! Entertainment

The medium revealed to the 32-year-old that he felt that her father “timed” his death.

He said: “There’s a feeling of like, ‘I don’t want you to be there when I’m actually passing away.’ It’s like, ‘For your sake I want you to just not have that in your memory.’”

Tyler felt like Khloe's dad 'timed' his death. Source: E! Entertainment

Robert passed away in 2003. Source: Instagram

Kylie Jenner was observing the reading from another room, watching on the camera monitor and she commented: “It’s interesting, because he passed when they weren’t there, I think.”

Tyler then added: “And there’s a feeling when this comes through that he actually would’ve timed his passing. The feeling is that he was holding on and he was waiting and that would’ve been done with purpose and intention.”

Tyler said it gave Robert 'closure'. Source: E! Entertainment

Khloe revealed her grandparents did not know about her father being sick. Source: E! Entertainment

Khloe then revealed that her grandparents didn’t actually know her father was dying.

She said: “He just kept it a secret. So he wanted them to come and see him and then he wanted to say goodbye to them and then, like, say goodbye to all of us. And then after everyone left he ended up passing away.”

Tyler told her that was her father’s way of having “closure”.

Khloe brought the monkey so it would help Tyler to connect to her father. Source: E! Entertainment

RELATED: Has Khloe 'kursed' Tristan?
RELATED: Khloe 'fake-tried' to get pregnant with Lamar

Kris Jenner previously sat down with Tyler for a reading in 2016 and he mentioned a stuffed toy monkey, which turned out to be Robert’s and Khloe now keeps it close to her.

The reality star brought it along to the reading to help Tyler connect with Robert and it looks like it worked!

