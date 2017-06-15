They’ve previously denied plans to tie the knot, but it seems animal ambassadors Bindi Irwin and her boyfriend Chandler Powell can’t shake the wedding whispers.

Have Bindi and Chandler had a ‘quickie’ wedding?

During a recent trip to the US, Bindi posted a photo in Las Vegas, sparking rumours the pair may have married.

“My first thought when seeing this was they got hitched,” a fan commented on social media.

Though Sin City isn’t an obvious choice for the wildlife lovers, Woman’s Day magazine reported that a “quickie wedding” could be fitting, given they’re more loved-up than ever.

“Bindi has no doubt Chandler is the man she wants to marry,” a source told the publication. “Chandler is her soulmate and her best friend.”

This isn’t the first time the nature enthusiasts have had fans wondering about their marital status.

Last year, it was suggested the couple had become engaged, with some reports even stating family friend Russell Crowe would walk Bindi down the aisle!

With Chandler describing the holiday as “a trip that I will remember forever”, it’s seems they're stronger than ever!

