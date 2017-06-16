Rebel fantasised about 'pashing' Liam during trial

She’s just won a landmark defamation case against magazine publisher Bauer Media, and Rebel Wilson has revealed how she got through the court proceedings.

She sat and thought about kissing Liam Hemsworth!

Yep, the 37-year-old star used fantasies of the Australian hottie to handle the stress of the three-week trial, she revealed after her victory yesterday.

When gathered press asked what her plans were next, Rebel confessed she was thinking about her steamy new role in the film Isn't it Romantic?.

“Well I’m going to be filming a movie in New York with fellow Aussie Liam Hemsworth, who I get to pash in the movie,” she told reporters outside Melbourne’s Supreme Court.

“So when I’ve been feeling really down about the stress of this court case I’ve just been thinking about pashing him and how good that’s going to be.”

Rebel won a high-profile defamation trial against Bauer Media, which published articles saying she lied about her real name, age and childhood.

A Victorian Supreme Court jury of six women deliberated for two days over their verdict, in which they were asked to consider 40 questions and eight magazine articles published in Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK magazine.

A judge will decide the damages.

