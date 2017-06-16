News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bachelor in Paradise's Mack says Leah getting played is 'karma'
Bachie in Paradise's Mack: Leah being played is 'karma'

Rebel fantasised about 'pashing' Liam during trial

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s just won a landmark defamation case against magazine publisher Bauer Media, and Rebel Wilson has revealed how she got through the court proceedings.

Brooke Burke 'deeply saddened' over David Charvet split
1:02

Brooke Burke 'deeply saddened' over David Charvet split
Is The MOST Famous Hollywood Feud OVER?
3:08

Is The MOST Famous Hollywood Feud OVER?
Who Is The Man Behind Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik BREAKUP?!
2:29

Who Is The Man Behind Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik BREAKUP?!
Khloe Kardashian's completely OTT baby shower
0:37

Khloe Kardashian's completely OTT baby shower
Artist Spray Paints Landscape Scene With Giant Sun
6:08

Artist Spray Paints Landscape Scene With Giant Sun
JLaw says she's 'not in same category' as Weinstein victims
0:34

JLaw says she's 'not in same category' as Weinstein victims
Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
1:50

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
3:24

Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
2:11

Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
This Maternity Hospital Is More Like A Luxury Hotel
1:00

This Maternity Hospital Is More Like A Luxury Hotel
1113_0500_nat_takei
0:59

George Takei denies sexual assault allegations
RHOM's Pettifleur Berenger banging bikini body
0:09

RHOM's Pettifleur Berenger banging bikini body
 

She sat and thought about kissing Liam Hemsworth!

Rebel revealed how she got through the 'stress' of her trial. Source: Getty

Yep, the 37-year-old star used fantasies of the Australian hottie to handle the stress of the three-week trial, she revealed after her victory yesterday.

We can't blame her! Source: Supplied

When gathered press asked what her plans were next, Rebel confessed she was thinking about her steamy new role in the film Isn't it Romantic?.

Pictured outside court on May 22. Source: Getty

“Well I’m going to be filming a movie in New York with fellow Aussie Liam Hemsworth, who I get to pash in the movie,” she told reporters outside Melbourne’s Supreme Court.

“So when I’ve been feeling really down about the stress of this court case I’ve just been thinking about pashing him and how good that’s going to be.”

Rebel's been thinking about how good kissing Liam is going to be. Source: Getty

Rebel won a high-profile defamation trial against Bauer Media, which published articles saying she lied about her real name, age and childhood.

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth bares all before a day in the surf
RELATED: Miley and Liam are 'eloping' to Vegas

A Victorian Supreme Court jury of six women deliberated for two days over their verdict, in which they were asked to consider 40 questions and eight magazine articles published in Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK magazine.

A judge will decide the damages.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top