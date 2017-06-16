WATCH: In between the sheets with Skye Wheatley

Skye Wheatley leaves very little to the imagination in her latest Youtube video, stripping down to next to nothing for a racy lingerie shoot.

Sky Wheatley's racy lingerie shoot

The 23-year-old reality star has shared a clip capturing all of the behind-the-scenes action from her latest bedroom photo shoot, and it's fair to say, even Big Brother would be keenly watching!

The video is not only celebrating her bombshell bikini body, but the fact that she has reached 300,000 followers on her Instagram account.

But let's be honest, all eyes are on her sexy physique, clad in a selection of delicate lace bras and briefs.

At one stage Skye is seen lying down on a bed, wearing a busty black bra and matching underwear.

The blonde media personality then slips in between the sheets, emerging with a sultry costume change that's just as titillating as the last.

As she teases viewers by cheekily playing with her hair, there's no denying her sheer white bra steals the show as she takes the shoot to the bathroom.

Earlier in the week Skye took the opportunity to thank her dedicated fanbase, as she reached 300,000 followers on Instagram since starring on Big Brother Australia in 2014.

"Thank you guys so much for 300k thought I would celebrate by taking the absolute piss out of myself! (sic)," she wrote next to a behind-the-scenes snap from her shoot.

"Thank you to the very beautiful and talented @frejaemily for filming and editing this for me and thank you to @doneinyourstyle for the stunning balloons."

