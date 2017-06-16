Lorde was trolled for her ‘far-apart eyes’

Lorde was just 16 when she catapulted to fame with her debut single, Royals.

At the same time, she also became a victim of online body shamers.

The Kiwi singer, now 20, has revealed in an interview with NME that she faced a barrage of abuse at the hands of online trolls who slammed her looks.

She told the magazine: “I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favourite people to Number One, and they were like, ‘F**k her, she’s got really far-apart eyes.’”

“It rocked my foundations and could have f—ed me, you know?” she added. “I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been.”

Though confessing to feeling ‘overwhelmed’ by the comments, the musician – who is part of Taylor Swift's #squad – admitted that she’s in a much better place now to handle similar attention.

“I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now,” she told the publication. “I feel so comfortable in myself.”

Lorde’s second album Melodrama was released today (Friday).

