Delta Goodrem has copped plenty of backlash during this season of The Voice – and she’s had about enough of it.

Delta slams 'relentless' backlash

The 32-year-old reality show coach has been slammed by viewers for everything from the way she hits the red button to “flirting” with male contestants.

Meanwhile, magazine reports have quoted sources saying she behaves like a diva on-set.

In an interview with NewsCorp, the singer has vented her frustration with Aussie tabloids, calling them “relentless”.

“It’s become relentless. I’ve had so many baby shocks and engagements, some of them you just have to laugh off,” Delta told the publication. “But you get these stories trying to wreck your career and your professional reputation. My intention is to lift people up and make them happy.”

The star takes particular offence to the reporting of her alleged “diva demands”.

“Any diva accusations are so unfounded. Can’t you sell a story with facts? The fact is we work hard at being good role models. I wouldn’t haven been at The Voice for six years if I was such a diva!”

She also goes on to applaud Rebel Wilson, who last week won a high-profile defamation case against Bauer Media over articles published in several of their magazines.

RELATED: Voice viewers think Delta is dating Tim

RELATED: Delta slammed by Voice viewers again

“A lot of people in the industry were watching this case with interest,” Delta told NewsCorp.

“To see Rebel stand up to bullies has been an incredible to watch. She’s made a really important moment happen in Australia.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram