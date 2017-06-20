Did The Mummy flop because of Tom Cruise?

As Hollywood searches for answers on why the latest reboot of The Mummy failed to live up to the hype, fingers are starting to point at the main star, Tom Cruise.

The reboot made a "measly" $32 million on its opening weekend in the US, and now Hollywood insiders are blaming the 54-year-old actor, saying he had too much "control" over the movie.

Tom was "contractually guaranteed control of most aspects of the project" according to Variety, meaning he had a say on everything from "script approval to post-production decisions."

Source tell the outlet that the star even had "input on the film’s marketing and release strategy" and was strongly "advocating for a June debut in a prime summer period."

The Mission Impossible star isn't afraid to admit he is a perfectionist admitting at a recent premiere, "I don’t just make a movie. I give it everything I have and I expect it from everyone also."

However it seems Universal's gamble of having Tom so actively involved in the production is yet to pay off.

The Mummy was meant to be an introduction to the studio's "Dark Universe" franchise, with more monster movie reboots on the way, however critics and fans in the States were less than kind in their reviews.

Variety adds the movie cost "$190 million to make and $100 million more to market and release worldwide" but will reportedly "struggle" to make their money back.

However there is a glimmer of hope, with the flick performing stronger overseas bringing in $142 million on opening weekend and making it Tom's biggest international rollout.

Despite the disappointing performance of the movie, Universal are standing behind the star, rejecting the idea Tom has had a negative influence on the project.

"Tom approaches every project with a level of commitment and dedication that is unmatched by most working in our business today," a statement from the studio read.

"He has been a true partner and creative collaborator, and his goal with any project he works on is to provide audiences with a truly cinematic moviegoing experience."

It seems the crew are also supporting Tom's heavy involvement, with supervising art director Frank Walsh telling reporters it was "amazing" to work with him.

"This is very much a film of two halves: before Tom and after Tom," Frank said at a London screening of the movie last week.

"I have heard the stories about how he drives everything and pushes and pushes, but it was amazing to work with him. The guy is a great filmmaker and knows his craft. He will walk onto a set and tell the director what to do, say ‘that’s not the right lens,’ ask about the sets, and as long as you don’t fluff what you’re saying to him … he’s easy to work for."

