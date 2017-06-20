News

Roxy's plans after Oliver's jail release

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be

Roxy Jacenko has revealed she will be hosting a "welcome home party" for her husband Oliver Curtis when he is released from Cooma Corretional Centre at the end of this week.

According to Fairfax, the 36-year-old PR queen spoke about her plans during her "In Conversation" event in Melbourne, and admitted her children Pixie, five, and Hunter, three, are looking forward to seeing their dad after one year.

Oliver was sent to jail in June 2016 for insider trading.

Roxy Jacenko has revealed she will be hosting a "welcome home party" for her husband Oliver Curtis when he is released from Cooma Corretional Centre at the end of this week. Source: Instagram

"It will be amazing for the children and I am just excited to see their faces when they see him," the mother-of-two reportedly said on Tuesday morning.

For Pixie and Hunter, who have been told their father is in China for work, there's not long to go now, with Roxy saying that Pixie is "marking off the days" on her calendar ahead of the family reunion.

Since Oliver was sent to prison 12 months ago, Roxy has been getting to grips with life on her own.

According to Fairfax, the 36-year-old PR queen spoke about her plans during her "In Conversation" event in Melbourne, and admitted her children Pixie, five, and Hunter, three, are looking forward to seeing their dad after one year. Source: Instagram

From getting Pixie and Hunter to help her with tasks like doing up tricky dress zips, to spending quality time with her support network of friends, Roxy has adapted to her new life.

During an interview with 60 Minutes last year, Roxy described her children as her "best friends".

Roxy has had her children helping her out during the past few months, whether it's in terms of taking photos for her or just giving her great company. Source: Instagram

After revealing her breast cancer diagnosis last June, she admitted she asked Pixie to feel the cancerous lump in her breast when she first discovered it at home.

During and following her radiation treatment, Roxy has also continued to have the support of her mother Doreen.

Her close pals, including some of her dedicated Sweaty Betty PR employees, have been right by her side through thick and thin. Source: Instagram

After revealing her breast cancer diagnosis last June, she admitted she asked Pixie to feel the cancerous lump in her breast when she first discovered it at home. Source: Instagram

And her close pals, including some of her dedicated Sweaty Betty PR employees, have been right by her side through thick and thin.

From girlie getaways, to regular gym training sessions and glamorous work events, the former Celebrity Apprentice star has been adapting to the solo life.

