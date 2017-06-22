Erin McNaught’s bump backlash

She’s been flaunting her baby bump on Instagram for weeks, but Erin McNaught’s latest snap has sparked concern amongst her followers for her unborn bub.

In a snap shared yesterday, the former Miss Australia winner copped some serious backlash for the size of her bump.

“Jesus where is your bump?!” One user commented. “That baby must be tiny!!”

Another wrote: “She’s not pregnant is she? Can’t be.”

The photo of the 35-year-old proudly displaying her blooming belly in just a pair of black undies, was captioned simply: “3rd Trimester!!!”

Erin was quick to address the fears, posting an update that said the image was taken first thing in the morning.

“By the evening I’m WAY bigger!” she wrote, adding her “midwife was happy, and that’s all I need to say.”

Despite the negative feedback from some, others were supportive of the mum-to-be, who is 27 weeks pregnant with her second baby to rapper hubby Elliott ‘Example’ Gleave.

Many made hilarious comparisons to their own bumps at similar points in their pregnancies.

One user said: “I looked like a double decker bus when I was in my 3rd trimester.”

Erin replied, promising to share an “end-of-day pic” with her followers soon.

