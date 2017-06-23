Will Ferrell calls out Mariah Carey's 'diva' behaviour

Mariah Carey is known for her diva demands.

However it seems comedians Will Ferrell and Cedric Yarbrough aren’t fans.

Mariah had been rumoured to be making a cameo in upcoming movie The House, in which both funnymen star, and Will confirmed the whispers during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, before revealing the superstar “did not make the final cut.”

Now, Cedric has taken to social media to spill the beans on why.

“Yeah, a real funny cameo was SUPPOSED to happen in the new film #TheHouse with the superstar Mariah Carey,” he wrote. “But it was ruined by superstar Mariah Carey.”

He details her “unprofessional” requests that included refusing to do a stunt and demanding a large fan for her hair to be blown around.

“This lady was unprofessional and borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish,” he added.

OUCH!

Earlier this week, Will had hinted that Mariah’s behaviour, once she’d “eventually showed up” had caused a few issues on set.

“There were suggestions [from Carey] that weren’t executed,” he told Seth Meyers. “She was on our set and yeah, things happened and didn’t happen.”

