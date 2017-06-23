News

Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

Netflix slammed for anorexia film

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Netflix caused controversy earlier this year with 13 Reasons Why, and now the streaming service is in hot water again.

To The Bone, a film which follows a young woman's struggles with an eating disorder, is available next month on the service and has been met with backlash, with social media users accusing the Marti Noxon-directed movie of "glamourising" the subject.

Fans have lashed out at Netflix's new film To The Bone. Source: Netflix

Fans took to social media to express their concern about the film. Source: Twitter

Many online are calling for the streaming service to provide trigger warnings for the movie, something that were originally absent from 13 Reasons Why, and criticising their decision to make the film in the first place.

"I can see what Netflix are trying to do with To The Bone but I can see it causing more harm than good," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Netflix's 'to the bone' is just a massive trigger to anyone with mental health problems or any form of eating disorder, it is not helpful."

However others were quick to defend the decision to air To The Bone, with one Twitter user tweeting: "Before y'all go off about to the bone maybe do your research it's written and directed by someone who had an eating disorder."

Earlier this year 13 Reasons Why divided fans, with many saying the series "romanticised" revenge suicide and mental health issues, and slammed Netflix for not having a trigger warning before each episode.

Fans called for Netflix to provide trigger warnings. Source: Twitter

Lily Collins plays Ellen in new film To The Bone. Source: Netflix

Netflix added the warning following the backlash.

For her part in To The Bone, Lily Collins plays Ellen, a 20-year-old girl who has battled anorexia for the best part of her teenage life.

It explores Ellen’s struggles with an eating disorder and her experience of going to a non-traditional rehabilitation home after going through various failed recovery programs. Watch the trailer above.

This particular role hit close to home for Lily, as she battled anorexia when she was teenager.

Some defended the movie online. Source: Twitter

Lily had to lose a significant amount of weight for the role. Source: Netflix

RELATED: Lily Collins relived her anorexia for To The Bone
RELATED: Paris Jackson's warning about 13 Reasons Why

Speaking to Refinery29, Lily candidly said: “When I got the script, it wasn’t something that I was talking about yet. It was this fear being placed right in front of me, and doing the film meant that I would have to face it head-on.”

The actress had to lose a substantial amount of weight for the role, under the supervision of a nutritionist, and she admitted it was a challenging role for her to play and overcome past demons.

“At first it was a scary process. It was something that I thought is risky, because there’s a fine line between facing something head-on and succeeding, or falling back into it. But I knew that, this time, I would be held accountable for it,” she said.

The 28-year-old also told the publication how she had just begun writing her book Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me about her history with anorexia when she received the script for the movie.

Lily said: “So it was like the universe was literally throwing it in my face saying, this is something you need to address either for yourself or for other young people going through it out there.”

To The Bone will be available on Netflix from July 14.

