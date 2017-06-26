News

Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant
Johnny 'lied' to Australian authorities

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

The Johnny Depp vs. TMG court case is just getting messier, with more shock claims coming to light from court documents this weekend.

People obtained the papers, in which Johnny’s ex-managers The Management Group allegedly claim that the actor was “fully aware” he was breaking Australian quarantine laws when he brought dogs Pistol and Boo into Australia in 2015.

TMG claim Johnny knew he was breaking the law. Source: Getty

According to the People reports, TMG claim in the documents that Johnny lied when questioned about the dogs, and “falsely claimed to authorities and in public press interviews that the incident was a big misunderstanding because he supposedly believed his staff had obtained the necessary paperwork.”

The couple's dogs Pistol and Boo were brought into the country using false documents. Source: Instagram

The two teacup Yorkshire terriers were discovered when a pet groomer posted a photo on Facebook, and Johnny and then-wife Amber Heard were issued a warning and told to remove the dogs within 72 hours under the treat they would be euthanased.

Amber often posts selfies with the dogs. Source: Instagram

They made an apology video, which was played in court when Amber faced a Queensland court in for a charge of providing false documentation. The charges were dropped after she pleaded guilty to lying on her immigration card.

Amber and Johnny outside a QLD court. Source: Splash

Today, a report on Sunrise said that after these new claims, Johnny "could be charged with perjury and...end up back in the court in [Queensland's] Southport".

Will Johnny end up in court again over the dogs? Source: Instagram

Johnny and TMG have been locked in a bitter legal battle since January, when the star sued former business manager Joel Mandel and The Management Group.

RELATED: Johnny Depp's financial woes exposed in leaked email
RELATED: Did Johnny dump Amber over sex scenes?

The star claims the firm cost him $8 million in "unnecesary tax penalties and fees", and that it “actively concealed the true state of Mr Depp’s finances while driving him deeper and deeper into financial distress".

TMG countersued, claiming the actor was well aware of his financial situation, as were his longtime agent Tracey Jacobs, lawyer Jake Bloom, and sister Christi Dembrowski.

